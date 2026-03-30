EMA Aesthetics Unveils BLŪPRIN™ at AMWC Monaco, Introducing a New Standard in Regenerative Exosomes

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMA Aesthetics (www.emaaesthetics.com), a global aesthetics company focused on regenerative innovation, today announced the scientific unveiling of BLŪPRIN™, its human exosome platform.

This unveiling builds on EMA Aesthetics's previously announced strategic relationship with MonoTx™, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing next-generation regenerative innovation.

A Platform Built on Source, Safety, and Characterisation

BLŪPRIN™ exosomes are derived from human umbilical cord blood plasma sourced through accredited public cord blood banks and purified using a proprietary process designed to preserve structural integrity and activity.

The exosomes have been characterised using established methods, including nanoparticle sizing, electron microscopy imaging, and identification of recognised exosome surface markers, supporting confirmation of intact exosomes and consistent quality.

EMA's research programme includes comparative studies evaluating umbilical cord blood exosomes alongside other commonly used sources in human skin cell models. In these studies, BLŪPRIN™ umbilical cord blood-derived exosomes demonstrated:

Significantly stronger results at lower concentrations

Broad modulation of gene expression, including engagement of pathways associated with normal cellular function and repair

Consistent, controlled results

This positions BLŪPRIN™ not simply in cell communications, but as a regenerative component to support how cells naturally function.

From Ingredient to Platform

The unveiling of BLŪPRIN™ establishes a unified scientific and brand framework for EMA Aesthetics' exosome technology, anchored in traceable sourcing, safety, and performance.

While the underlying exosome technology is already utilized within Préime®'s Pure line, BLŪPRIN™ represents a broader ambition: to define a new global standard for consistency, safety, and regenerative performance in exosome-based aesthetics.

Enabling the Next Era of Regenerative Aesthetics

Regenerative aesthetics is evolving toward longevity-led care, focused on maintaining longterm skin quality and function.

Malcolm Wall Morris, Co-Founder and CEO of EMA Aesthetics, commented:

"Regenerative aesthetics is entering a new phase—one focused on long-term skin function, not short-term stimulation. BLŪPRIN™ reflects that shift. It brings together traceable sourcing, safety, and a deeper understanding of how cells repair and maintain themselves over time."

Scientific Programme and Ongoing Research

EMA Aesthetics will present additional scientific materials at AMWC Monaco and through subsequent scientific communications, further detailing biological activity, safety profile, and clinical relevance.

Regulatory & Claims Notice

BLŪPRIN™ is intended for aesthetic and cosmetic applications. Statements regarding biological activity and subsequent results are based on EMA Aesthetics' research programme and do not constitute medical or therapeutic claims. Product claims and intended use may vary by market and will comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

About EMA Aesthetics

EMA Aesthetics is an international aesthetics company focused on advanced skincare technology and combination therapy, delivering science-led innovation for practitioners and patients worldwide.

Media Contact

EMA Aesthetics Ltd. [email protected]

Tel: +971 4 383 6708

www.emaaesthetics.com

Trademark notice: Préime® is a registered trademark of EMA Aesthetics Ltd.

Notes for Editors

BLŪPRIN™ is EMA Aesthetics' proprietary human exosome platform

AMWC Monaco: 26–28 March 2026, Grimaldi Forum

SOURCE EMA Aesthetics