EMA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to NeoImmuneTech's NT-I7 for the Treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome

This regulatory milestone marks an acceleration of the process around NT-I7's potential first indication, after other recent positive news.

NeoImmuneTech's NT-I7 has shown potential in nonclinical studies to address the immunosuppressive effects of ARS.

ROCKVILLE, Md. , June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) for the treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).

This regulatory milestone follows the ODD granted to NT-I7 by the FDA in the US for the same indication in November 2023. It is the second ODD received by NT-I7 from the EMA, following the one granted in Idiopathic CD4+ Lymphocytopenia (ICL) in May 2017.

ARS is a critical condition resulting from a high dose of radiation exposure, causing severe, sometimes fatal damage to the bone marrow and the immune system. Currently, there are no treatments available that effectively promote T cell recovery after such exposure. NT-I7, a novel long-acting human interleukin-7 (IL-7), has shown promise to accelerate T cell reconstitution and enhance the immune response, offering a potential solution for this medical unmet need. Clinical studies have shown that NT-I7 significantly boosts T cell counts, while maintaining a high level of safety and tolerability.

NeoImmuneTech is actively developing NT-I7 in ARS through partnerships with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Duke University. Recently, Duke University secured a $6 million grant from NIAID for NT-I7 development in ARS.

Luke Oh, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech, said: "We are thrilled to see the deep interest of the scientific and regulatory community around the potential use of NT-I7 as a medical countermeasure in ARS. The EMA Orphan Drug Designation marks a new milestone for us, following our recent pre-IND discussions we had with the FDA to accelerate our development program. It is an important acknowledgment of the potential that NT-I7 holds in providing a beacon of hope for the treatment of ARS."

ODD is a status assigned to a medicine intended for use against a rare disease or condition. The designation provides incentives to advance the development of treatments for rare diseases, including reduced fees for multiple steps in the development process, such as protocol assistance, marketing authorization applications, and inspections before authorization.

About Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)

Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is an acute illness caused by irradiation of the entire body by a high dose of penetrating radiation in a very short period of time (typically a matter of minutes or less). Examples of people who suffered from ARS are individuals exposed during the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, and the firefighters that responded after the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant incident in 1986.[1]

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and for sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

