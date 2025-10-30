EMA™ Radar for Workload Automation and Orchestration Evaluates the 10 Most Capable and Forward-looking Solutions on the Market

2025 edition introduces a major scoring model redesign and sets new standards for Agentic AI, Observability, and Orchestration maturity

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management analyst research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its latest Radar Report, "2025 EMA™ Radar for Workload Automation and Orchestration." Authored by Dan Twing, President and COO at EMA, this year's Radar highlights the ten vendors driving the next generation of orchestration maturity and intelligent automation.

"This is the first time in fifteen years that workload automation is not merely evolving, it is being redefined," said Twing. "We are no longer evaluating schedulers. We are evaluating orchestration systems that can observe, reason, and act across hybrid digital estates. The leaders in this Radar are not keeping up with the market; they are driving it."

For 2025, EMA introduced its most comprehensive scoring model update since the Radar's inception in 2009. The new framework redefines the core evaluation dimensions of functionality, architecture, and vendor strength, reflecting the rapid evolution of workload automation into a broader, intelligence-driven discipline.

The market itself has also undergone a profound shift. Traditional scheduling has evolved into intelligent coordination across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, DevOps pipelines, and data ecosystems. What began as simple task automation is now orchestration of outcomes, linking execution with awareness, reasoning, and business context.

2025 also marks a major inflection point: the rise of agentic AI across nearly every major software category. The challenge is no longer just orchestrating applications and infrastructure; vendors must now coordinate the outputs and actions of intelligent agents—including their embedded orchestrators—spanning ERP, observability, service management, and DevOps environments.

At the same time, two parallel innovation threads are reshaping the market. Observability is now inseparable from orchestration, with SLA monitoring, dependency mapping, and anomaly detection tightly integrated into closed-loop remediation. Data pipelines have become a core workload class, demanding first-class orchestration of ingestion, transformation, and lineage management. Together, these trends define the new baseline for enterprise automation maturity: broad orchestration scope, observability alignment, and AI-assisted decision-making.

EMA raised the bar for inclusion this year by emphasizing these three innovation domains—Agentic AI, Observability, and Orchestration—each requiring demonstrable advancement in design, interoperability, and intelligence. As a result, the field was deliberately narrowed to focus only on those vendors with proven enterprise depth, architectural scalability, and modernization intent. Every participant in this report is already among the most capable and forward-looking providers in the workload automation ecosystem.

The following vendors met EMA's elevated inclusion criteria and were evaluated in this year's report:

Absyss Visual TOM Arvato Systems Streamworks Beta Systems ANOW! Suite BMC Control-M Broadcom Automic Automation / AAI HCLSoftware HWA / UNO Orchestrator IBM IWA Redwood RunMyJobs Rocket Software Rocket Orchestrator / ZEKE / Zena Stonebranch Universal Automation Center

A detailed analysis of all the research findings is available in the report, "2025 EMA™ Radar for Workload Automation and Orchestration."

