EMA Webinar Explores How Enterprises Balance Innovation and Control as AI Transforms DevOps

62% of organizations cite security and privacy risks as their top concern with AI in DevOps

Hosted by Dan Twing, President and COO of EMA, and Pete Goldin, Editor and Publisher of APMdigest and DEVOPSdigest, this webinar will highlight findings from EMA's new research report, "AI in DevOps: Understanding the Impact of AI-Enabled Developer Tools."

AI in DevOps: Transforming the Developer Experience and Expanding the Security Perimeter

AI is rapidly reshaping software delivery pipelines. Developers are leveraging AI-powered assistants, automated testing, and code generation to accelerate innovation, but these advances also introduce new governance, orchestration, and security challenges. EMA's latest research reveals that 62% of organizations identify security and privacy risks as their top concern when adopting AI in DevOps.

As teams experiment with AI tools at scale, they face tool sprawl, interoperability gaps, and new oversight demands that are redefining collaboration and risk management across the DevOps lifecycle.

"Organizations are eager to harness AI to speed delivery and improve quality, but they can't lose sight of governance, security, and compliance," said Twing. "This research helps enterprises understand where AI delivers value and where they need to strengthen oversight to protect that value."

During the webinar, Twing and Golden will discuss findings from a global survey of more than 200 IT and DevOps leaders, including:

How AI is changing the developer's role in coding, testing, and delivery

Why security and governance now define the boundaries of AI-enabled development

How tool sprawl and orchestration complexity challenge DevSecOps integration

What leading teams are doing to balance innovation, trust, and control in AI-assisted development

The webinar is Tuesday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

