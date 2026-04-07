EMA Webinar to Explore the Rise of Agentic AI in IT and Network Operations

New EMA survey of 458 IT professionals highlights the growing shift from AIOps to role-based AI operations

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a live webinar, From AIOps to Role-Based Agentic Operations: How AI Is Changing the Frontline of IT and Network Operations, featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, VP of Research at EMA, Josh Kindiger, Co-Founder and COO of Grokstream, and Larry Lien, Chief Product Officer at Grokstream.

From AIOps to Role-Based Agentic Operations: How AI Is Changing the Frontline of IT and Network Operations webinar

While AIOps platforms have improved visibility and reduced alert noise, many operations teams still depend on human expertise to interpret signals, triage incidents, and execute remediation. The next phase of operational intelligence introduces role-based AI agents designed to actively support operational roles and accelerate incident response.

"IT leaders are demanding AI innovation from their IT operations management solutions," McGillicuddy said. "AI is a top consideration when selecting tool, and it is a top motivation for replacing incumbent tools."

During the session, speakers will discuss how classical machine learning, generative AI, and operational memory are enabling predictive and agentic operational models designed to support more autonomous and resilient IT environments. Attendees will also see a live demonstration of Grokstream's L1 Agent, illustrating how role-based AI agents analyze signals, orchestrate workflows, reflect on outcomes, and safely execute operational actions.

Participants will also gain insights into:

How today's IT and network operations teams are embracing AI solutions

The challenges and pitfalls IT groups should watch for with AI

The architectural foundations of role-based agentic operations

How L1 operational agents are transforming frontline incident response

The webinar will take place Wednesday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/from-aiops-to-role-based-agentic-ops-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

303-543-9500

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SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates, Inc.