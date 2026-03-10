EMA Unveils Top Security Innovators in Annual Vendor Vision Report Ahead of RSAC 2026

Independent analyst research highlights the vendors shaping cybersecurity innovation at this year's RSA Conference.

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its annual Vendor Vision report, developed by EMA's security experts, Christopher M. Steffen, VP of Research, and Ken Buckler, Research Director. The report identifies ten security companies driving innovation at the 2026 RSA Conference, taking place March 23–26 at San Francisco's Moscone Center.

Vendor Vision 2026 RSAC Edition

"RSAC provides the opportunity for the security industry to come together and present their latest innovations and updates," said Steffen. "EMA's Vendor Vision highlights vendors in a broad range of security verticals and showcases some of the more interesting solutions and vendors attending the conference, particularly those innovating and securing agentic AI solutions. It has become the 'go-to' guide for those wanting to see the best of the conference."

EMA has selected the following companies as 2026 Vendor Visionaries:

Acalvio Technologies Amazon Web Services (AWS) Delinea F5 Keeper Security Proofpoint SailPoint Skyhigh Security Straiker Yubico

"I'm very encouraged by all of the innovative solutions on display at the RSA conference, and this year's EMA Vendor Vision truly highlights the continuing efforts by the cybersecurity community to secure the autonomous enterprise and protect critical assets against machine-speed threats," said Buckler.

Now in its fifth year, EMA's Vendor Vision report helps attendees navigate one of the industry's largest cybersecurity events. With over 600 vendors and tens of thousands of cybersecurity professionals expected to attend, the report provides a curated roadmap to the most innovative solutions featured at the conference.



A complimentary copy of the Vendor Vision report is available here: https://www.enterprisemanagement.com/research/asset.php/Vendor-Vision-2026. Additionally, each of the EMA Vendor Vision winners will have copies of the report available on their respective websites.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

303-543-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates, Inc.