Only 35% of IT Organizations Report Full Success with DDI Strategy, New EMA Research Finds

Study outlines the operational gaps limiting DDI success and the best practices to close them

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, has released a new research report, "DDI Directions 2026," authored by Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research for network infrastructure and operations at EMA.

The research provides an in-depth exploration of how IT organizations manage core network addressing services through DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) technology. These insights were gathered from 300 IT professionals who were directly engaged with their company's DDI technology.

DDI Directions 2026: Preparing Core Network Services for an Agentic, Multi-Cloud World research report

While DDI technology is an essential foundation for building and operating a resilient and secure network, most IT organizations see significant gaps in their DDI strategies. Only 35% of enterprises in this research were completely successful with the technology. This report explores how IT organizations approach DDI strategy today, with a deep analysis of solution requirements, challenges, and best practices.

"DDI is an extremely mature technology, but many enterprises are struggling to adapt it to modern networks," McGillicuddy said. "Network complexity is a major challenge, particularly as companies adopt hybrid, multi-cloud architecture and converge operational technology (OT) onto IT networks. Part of the issue is cultural. The team responsible for DDI often suffers from ineffective collaboration with cybersecurity, cloud, and OT teams."

Some of the key findings from this research include:

58% of respondents have experienced downtime or service performance problems, and 40% have experienced security breaches due to DDI mismanagement over the last two years

Only 28% of DDI professionals believe their DNS infrastructure is completely secure

Only 48% of IT teams believe they have complete awareness and visibility into all DDI-related assets on their networks.

54% of IT organizations are at least somewhat likely to switch DDI vendors within the next two years

This independent research is sponsored by BlueCat, EfficientIP, FusionLayer, and Infoblox.

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "DDI Directions 2026."

EMA will host a free webinar on March 10, featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, who will present key findings from the research.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

303-543-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates, Inc.