Emad Mostaque Earns WTF Innovators Award

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Emad Mostaque, Founder & CEO of Stability AI, with the WTF Innovators Award for creating access to advanced open-sourced AI models and continued funding of research to improve and diversify AI's use cases.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Keep It Stable", produced by Nimso, to Emad Mostaque.

Listen to "Keep it Stable": https://qt.lnk.to/KeepItStablePr

Stability AI collaborates globally with partners and researchers to develop advanced AI models for various domains including image, language, audio, video, 3D, and biology. They offer a suite of tools and plugins that enhance creative and technical workflows. Most notably, they worked with CompVis and Runway to create the deep-learning, text-to-image model known as Stable Diffusion.

Because Stability AI focuses on open-source, they are doing a great job of getting applications in users' hands and meeting them wherever they currently operate, offering AI-powered plugins for Photoshop and Blender, in addition to their own platforms Clipdrop and DreamStudio.

"Emad knows how to get resources in the right hands to push AI research further. He's building a business that funds AI experts to experiment and build beautiful AI applications that are usable and approachable, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Stability AI has funded and/or collaborated with some 200,000 research members to build a number of AI models: Harmonai for generative audio, CarperAI for understanding human preferences, OpenBioML for biological research, MedARC for medical AI models, and DeepFloyd for multimodal research.

Prior to founding Stability AI, Emad Mostaque worked at various hedge funds in the UK and founded a startup to reduce technology costs for impoverished people.

