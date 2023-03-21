eMagazines Launches Upgraded 'StoryFinder' Service for Publishers

StoryFinder Helps Publishers Catalog and Repurpose Content to Drive Traffic, Increase Revenue

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMagazines – a leading provider of publishing technology services that help publishers produce and deliver premium digital magazine content – has launched the latest version of its StoryFinder Issue Repository product.

StoryFinder article and image asset management system helps publishers identify, catalog, and repurpose existing content to drive traffic, increase licensing revenue, and repackage previous content into special issues. StoryFinder also allows publishers and its licensing partners to search its article archive easily to view rights and usage rules.

"StoryFinder is a natural product extension for eMagazines," said Andrew Degenholtz, eMagazines Founder and CEO. "Now, when eMagazines produces the mobile reflow digital magazine version for our publishing clients, all of that digital content can be searched by the publisher and articles can be republished and licensed to partners."

With the updated version, users will benefit from new features, such as:

WordPress integration to support exporting articles to WordPress websites

Adding image content in line with text, just as it appears in print

Enhanced support for recipe-specific articles for easier WordPress publishing

"Clients tell us that StoryFinder drastically reduces their archival searching time – giving them more time to focus on other publishing responsibilities," adds Degenholtz.

In addition to StoryFinder, eMagazines continues to lead the industry in creating smart, digital publishing solutions, such as its Mobile Optimized Reader (a complete digital reproduction of print editions – never sacrificing images, fonts, and styles), Article Audio (narration options for reproduced digital edition articles), Subscriber Back Issue Archive (custom publishing services to launch back issue archives and integration with existing e-commerce systems), and Content Distribution Opportunities (helping publishers deliver content across multiple news and content platforms – from Apple News+, a publisher's own iOS/Android app, Hoopla Digital for library patrons, and more).

About eMagazines: Launched in 2017, eMagazines is a leading software company assisting publishers of premium content to create beautiful, mobile-optimized digital editions. Our unique approach keeps users engaged longer than a typical website or magazine replica. eMagazines digitizes thousands of issues every year – including hundreds of magazine and publishing titles as well as thousands of articles for such companies as Hearst, Bonnier, Bloomberg, and hundreds more publishers.

