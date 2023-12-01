Email Hosting Services Market size to grow by USD 29.72 billion growth between 2022 and 2027, The need to reduce IT expenditure drives the email hosting services market. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Email Hosting Services Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the email hosting services market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 29.72 billion. The need to reduce IT expenditure drives the email hosting services market. Low software maintenance, no requirement for servers and storage facilities, and the automation of mailbox sizes are some of the advantages of this market. Furthermore, the infrastructure will have built-in backup and recovery functionalities and require less administrative time. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - Difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand challenge the email hosting services market. This can prevent users from accessing their old email systems and consequently, the adoption of such services demands the complete migration of contacts, calendars, and emails to the newly hosted email.

The email hosting services market is segmented by Application (Large enterprise, Small, and medium-sized enterprises), Type (Webmail and Hosted email), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the webmail segment is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the webmail segment is driven by factors such as the adoption of webmail by small businesses and start-ups, as well as the trend of migration of enterprise IT infrastructure to cloud services.



Key Companies in the email hosting services market:

A2 Hosting Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digital Energy SS DMCC, FastComet Inc., Fastmail Pty Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Greatmail LLC, IceWarp Inc., Liquid Web LLC, Microsoft Corp., Newfold Digital Inc., OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., Runbox Solutions AS, SmarterASP.NET, TMDHosting Inc., Unitied Internet AG, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Hostinger International Ltd.

Email Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A2 Hosting Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digital Energy SS DMCC, FastComet Inc., Fastmail Pty Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Greatmail LLC, IceWarp Inc., Liquid Web LLC, Microsoft Corp., Newfold Digital Inc., OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., Runbox Solutions AS, SmarterASP.NET, TMDHosting Inc., Unitied Internet AG, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Hostinger International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

