Email Platform Newton Partners With x.ai to Deliver First Native Calendar Scheduling Integration Inside Email

ST. CLOUD, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton , recently acquired by two long-time fans and superusers announced a new partnership with AI scheduling tool x.ai , making it the first instance of a scheduling service natively integrating with an email client. Currently no other email system or scheduling software offers this as a feature.

The first native calendar scheduling integration inside email In 2020, x.ai recorded 182.4% year-over-year growth in the number of meetings scheduled

Newton (previously CloudMagic) was acquired by customers and fans Maitrik Kataria, of Simform and Justin Mitchel of SoFriendly.com , in 2020 after its parent company went bankrupt. Originally one of the first email apps to offer snoozed emails and app integrations they've since added new features, fixed long overdue bugs and positioned the once legacy email client as a real contender in the space.

"It was a surreal moment to go from superuser to owner of my favorite email client. The new normal of work from home has propelled Newton further and faster than I could have hoped -- and has offered everyone the opportunity to become proficient schedulers. We love creating new features that help people get time back and x.ai gave us a great opportunity to do more," said Maitrik Kataria, co-founder, Newton.

The Newton-x.ai partnership allows for seamless calendar scheduling for individuals and teams within the Newton platform. After a user links their x.ai account to Newton, they can share their availability instantly with easy keyboard shortcuts or even have an AI Scheduler send available times directly to guests, right on the email thread.

"The opportunity to pair x.ai scheduling with a user-first email platform was a no brainer. We've worked closely with the Newton team as our first scheduling API partner on what we believe is a simple-to-use and sophisticated way to schedule meetings natively from your inbox," said Dennis R. Mortensen, CEO and founder of x.ai.

Founded in 2014, x.ai has spent more than 5 years tuning an AI-powered scheduling engine that instantly generates availability for individuals and teams based on their Meeting Templates. In 2020, x.ai recorded 182.4% year-over-year growth in the number of meetings scheduled on its platform, as scheduling software became a must-have for individuals, small teams, and enterprise companies.

x.ai lets you schedule unlimited meetings for free, forever. x.ai's paid subscriptions offer rich functionality and features for individuals and teams. Visit https://x.ai/pricing to learn more.

About Newton

Email app with space-age features for modern-day business communication. The only email productivity platform that allows for in-email calendar scheduling with x.ai and tried and true features users love, like snooze, send later, tidy inbox, recap and countless app integrations. Newton is available for Mac, Windows and Linux on desktop and iOS and Android.s. Newton costs $49.99 per year, per user after a 14-day trial period. For additional information, please visit: https://newtonhq.com/scheduler.

About x.ai

Founded in 2014, x.ai is a leading productivity tool powered by artificial intelligence that schedules meetings for you and your team. x.ai automates the most tedious parts of scheduling — things like finding compatible times to meet with large groups, sending follow-ups and reminders, as well as managing cancellations and reschedule requests. Learn more at x.ai .

Contact:

Sarah Evans

[email protected]

224.789.8314

SOURCE Newton