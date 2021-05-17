Email Production Platform Dyspatch Partners With Canva to Make Email Design Effortless

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyspatch has partnered with Canva, the world's leading visual communications platform, to make email design effortless.

Dyspatch is an email production platform that helps businesses scale their email strategy, while increasing engagement through innovative email technology. With the new Canva button integration, Dyspatch customers can implement email designs and collateral from Canva's library of more than 100 million design assets into Dyspatch email templates with a few easy clicks.

The Canva button in action in the Dyspatch email builder.

This integration will empower businesses using Dyspatch to be more creative, and develop new design collateral more quickly. Better still, these Canva-powered professional designs, combined with the interactive, dynamic email features available in Dyspatch, will elevate the entire email experience. The result? Businesses can decrease time to market on campaigns, while creating beautiful emails that stand out from the competition and increase ROI.

There is no question the way we communicate is changing, including the way we connect with our customers and co-workers. Where we no longer have face-to-face conversations and attend major events, marketers have turned to email as a primary way to communicate with their customers. As competition in the inbox is fierce, marketers need to elevate the customer experience through email now more than ever before.

Matt Harris, CEO at Dyspatch says, "Dyspatch's integration with Canva is a natural fit, and we're excited to see what comes next in the partnership. Through this integration, Dyspatch customers will benefit from a seamless email design experience. Businesses can use Dyspatch to enhance the email experience for their audience and, ultimately, scale their email channel."

About Dyspatch:

Dyspatch is an industry leading email production platform designed to help businesses focus more time on innovation and growth and less time on implementation. Dyspatch empowers your non-technical email team to increase engagement and conversion metrics by providing amazing email experiences at scale. Build beautiful, interactive email templates in minutes using pre-coded content blocks, and easily collaborate with key stakeholders all within Dyspatch. Easily integrate with your existing email service providers for sending.

