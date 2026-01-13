Email Refuses to Die--Breaker Says Smarter Targeting Beats Tool Overload

In response to the fragmentation of marketing tech stacks, Breaker introduces TruSend™, a unified email distribution platform that enhances targeting and engagement. Addressing the inefficiencies of juggling multiple tools, Breaker's technology empowers marketers with real-time insights and superior ROI, setting a new standard in email marketing.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers are facing unprecedented challenges, juggling an average of eight tools for campaign management, yet 40% still lack real-time data necessary for critical decisions. This inefficiency often results in outdated insights and missed opportunities, as highlighted in the latest Salesforce State of Marketing report. In the midst of this, Breaker announces the launch of TruSend™ technology, a groundbreaking solution designed to unify data and enhance email marketing effectiveness.

"As other platforms suffer from algorithm degradation and rising costs, email remains the most reliable and direct channel," says Ben Billups, Founder & CEO of Breaker. "Brands frequently pivot back to email for cost efficiency, especially when other methods fail to deliver results."

Addressing Tool Overload and AI Trust Crisis

Marketing leaders today are inundated with a plethora of tools, leading to a disjointed system that hinders decision-making and campaign execution. According to Statista, the U.S. sends nearly ten billion emails daily, but real-time data remains a significant gap for many marketers. This tool overload not only complicates marketing efforts but also amplifies inefficiencies and trust issues caused by irrelevant content.

Recent industry forecasts underscore the scale and speed of change: A new report from WPP Media projects global ad revenue to reach $1.14 trillion this year, with AI technology helping ad spending surpass expectations despite tariff concerns. Meanwhile, the latest Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts predict digital advertising will grow by 6.7% in 2026, making every digital touchpoint an opportunity to connect and engage.

"B2B targeting on traditional advertising platforms like LinkedIn, X, and Meta leaves a lot to be desired," notes Billups. "Many brands try it, only to go back to sending more emails because it's more direct and reliable. Our technology allows marketers to target precisely, ensuring every send counts."

Breaker's Impact on the Industry

As the advertising landscape enters the "Algorithmic Era," precision has become the new competitive advantage. Brands may be spending more, but performance increasingly depends on how accurately audiences are defined and reached.

Breaker enables hyper-targeted, tailor-made email engagement that goes beyond standard segmentation—unlocking more value from existing spend without increasing budget or complexity. Powered by TruSend™, Breaker fits seamlessly into modern stacks while delivering measurable performance.

Real-Time Insights: Immediate visibility into campaign performance for faster, smarter decisions.





Hyper-Targeted Campaigns: Advanced audience precision that drives higher relevance and engagement.





Measurable ROI: Clients see 63% average open rates and 4% click-through rates, far exceeding industry benchmarks.





Proven Business Impact: One client tripled sponsor revenue, doubled community memberships, and generated well over a 10X ROI.





Integration-Friendly: Connects with CRMs like HubSpot and Salesforce, plus thousands of tools via Zapier.





Trust & Compliance: A compliance-first approach that reduces AI-generated noise and rebuilds inbox trust.

Breaker is redefining email distribution—proving that smarter, more relevant marketing outperforms fragmented, volume-driven campaigns.

"Email's resilience as a marketing channel is unparalleled," says Billups. "Our solution doesn't just add to the stack; it optimizes it, ensuring marketers can focus on building trust and driving results."

About Breaker

Breaker is the only email platform that sends your newsletter and grows your list with high-value B2B prospects—on autopilot. Powered by advanced targeting, AI enrichment, and proprietary deliverability systems, Breaker ensures every email reaches the inbox while adding verified, sales-ready subscribers for as little as $1.50 each. Seamless CRM integrations, white-glove migration, and built-in analytics make it easy for marketers to scale outreach and convert engagement into pipeline. Built by marketers, for marketers.

For more information, visit joinbreaker.ai.

