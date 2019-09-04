Email Security firm Agari Doubles Down in RTP

"The cybersecurity industry has a real impact on people's everyday lives, because it stops scams like email phishing. North Carolina is proud to prioritize this industry," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland . "Agari is a perfect example of the type of company North Carolina wants to attract. It selected North Carolina because the workforce meets the needs of the company, and it's easy to do business here."

Agari has invested in a local Raleigh presence since 2013 and currently houses a full-time staff of nearly 30 developers, product managers, customer success professionals, and sales representatives. With the growth of its business and intent to invest further in the RTP area, Agari anticipates scaling to nearly 40 by the end of 2019. Average North Carolina wages at the company equal more than $130,000, annually, more than double the state average.

"Raleigh continues to be a strategic location for Agari, contributing significantly to our product innovation and growth," said Patrick R. Peterson, founder and CEO, Agari. "We selected this area because of the highly-qualified and diverse talent here and the education system that ensures we will have a steady pool of people to add to the team, as we expand. Plus the world-class airport makes RTP easy to access from anywhere and go anywhere that our customers need us."

Agari is one of the world's leading email security companies with headquarters in Silicon Valley, operations in the U.K. and customers worldwide. The financial services industry was an early adopter of Agari solutions 10 years ago, and many of its bank customers call North Carolina home.

"I'm proud of our North Carolina Agarians," said Peterson. "Right from here, they are helping to create a next-generation security platform with global impact. Our team directly influences companies, governments and other organizations to stop bad actors from propagating harm, like election attacks, phishing threats, CEO spoofing, and vendor impersonation, all of which cause billions of dollars in losses, annually."

Learn more about Agari's RTP expansion in this blog.

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

