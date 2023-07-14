Email Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% from 2022 to 2027 | Barracuda Networks Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

14 Jul, 2023, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The email security market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,672.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Barracuda Networks Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc. cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc, Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd. Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., among others- Download a Sample Report Now!
Email Security Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Barracuda Networks Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc. cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc, Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd. Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (On-premise and Cloud-based), Product (Products and Services), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about Email Security Market, request a sample report
Major Drivers - Stringent regulations are expected to drive the email security market growth during the forecast period. In order to protect and manage corporate information security, several organizations must comply with regulatory requirements and guidelines. For example, companies in the US have to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Hence, there is increasing adoption of email encryption solutions across enterprises to adhere to these standards. Almost all regulations need enterprises to protect data through technologies such as encryption. As a result, several industries including BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors are integrating email encryption solutions to prevent data loss and maintain data confidentiality. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Trends - The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is a primary trend in the email security market.
Key challenges - The intensifying price wars may hinder the email security market growth during the forecast period.
Find more insights on trends and challenges in a sample report!
The email security market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this Email Security Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the email security market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the email security market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the email security market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of email security market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The server storage area network SAN market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.15 billion. This server SAN market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hyper-scale and enterprise), end-user (large and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing usage of e-commerce websites and expanding IT Sector are driving growth in the server SAN market.
The data monetization market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,184.81 million. This data monetization market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (solution and service), platform (BFSI, E-commerce and retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high adoption of data monetization by various platforms is significantly driving market growth.
|
Email Security Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,672.58 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
10.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global email security market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global email security market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Egress Software Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Egress Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Egress Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Egress Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Entrust Corp.
- Exhibit 129: Entrust Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Entrust Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Entrust Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Entrust Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Fortinet Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Fortinet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 McAfee LLC
- Exhibit 136: McAfee LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: McAfee LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: McAfee LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 139: McAfee LLC - Key offerings
- 12.11 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 140: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Mimecast Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Mimecast Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Mimecast Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Mimecast Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Mimecast Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Musarubra US LLC
- Exhibit 149: Musarubra US LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Musarubra US LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Musarubra US LLC - Key offerings
- 12.14 Open Text Corp.
- Exhibit 152: Open Text Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Open Text Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Proofpoint Inc.
- Exhibit 156: Proofpoint Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Proofpoint Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Proofpoint Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 SAP SE
- Exhibit 159: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 160: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 162: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 12.17 Trend Micro Inc.
- Exhibit 164: Trend Micro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Trend Micro Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Trend Micro Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article