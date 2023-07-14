Email Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% from 2022 to 2027 | Barracuda Networks Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The email security market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,672.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Barracuda Networks Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc. cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc, Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd. Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., among others- Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Email Security Market

Email Security Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Barracuda Networks Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc. cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc, Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd. Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (On-premise and Cloud-based), Product (Products and Services), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Major Drivers - Stringent regulations are expected to drive the email security market growth during the forecast period. In order to protect and manage corporate information security, several organizations must comply with regulatory requirements and guidelines. For example, companies in the US have to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Hence, there is increasing adoption of email encryption solutions across enterprises to adhere to these standards. Almost all regulations need enterprises to protect data through technologies such as encryption. As a result, several industries including BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors are integrating email encryption solutions to prevent data loss and maintain data confidentiality. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is a primary trend in the email security market.

Key challenges - The intensifying price wars may hinder the email security market growth during the forecast period.

The email security market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Email Security Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the email security market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the email security market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the email security market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of email security market vendors

Email Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,672.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

