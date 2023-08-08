Email Security Market to grow by USD 3,672.58 million from 2022 to 2027; Stringent government regulations drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The email security market size is expected to grow by USD 3,672.58 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations are the major factors notably driving market growth. To protect and manage corporate information security, organizations must follow regulatory requirements. For instance, companies in the US have to adhere to the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Consequently, email encryption solutions are widely used to comply with strict government regulations. Moreover, such regulations need businesses to safeguard data through technologies such as encryption. Thus, to avoid data loss and maintain data confidentiality, organizations in the BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors are implementing email encryption solutions. Also, they are adopting email encryption solutions to guarantee regulatory compliance and gain a competitive advantage. These factors will drive the growth of the email security market during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Email Security Market

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our email security market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in employee mobility will offer immense growth opportunities, the Availability of open-source solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Email Security Market 2023-2027: Trends

The adoption of cloud-based solutions is an emerging trend in the market. The major users of cloud solutions are finance, health and public sector organisations as they require a central repository for previous data that can be searched. Cloud solutions make it possible for staff to view data from anywhere and the cost of ownership of such solutions is low. Also, cloud-based solutions support handling the complexities associated with increasing data volumes. Businesses face several problems, such as the loss of confidential data, in managing the large volumes of data being generated. Such solutions guarantee scalability on demand without any further cost. They also guarantee the availability of data without demanding employees to maintain the database. Thus, the adoption of cloud-based email security solutions will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Email Security Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Email Security Market is segmented as below:

Application

On Premise



Cloud Based

Product

Products



Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises email security solutions provide adequate security when compared with cloud-based solutions, as they protect internal PCs from online threats. SMEs prefer on-premises email security solutions that emphasise more security than cost efficiency in the BFSI sector. Owing to factors such as a large variety of product offerings by different companies, the on-premises segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period. Moreover, companies are providing cutting-edge products to support enterprises to mitigate cyber-attacks. Such factors will boost the growth of the on-premises segment of the market during the forecast period.

Email Security Market 2023-2027: Challenge

Intensifying price wars may challenge the market growth. Price competitions among companies restrict revenue flow in the market. In developing countries due to the limited number of companies, email security solutions are considered expensive. Nevertheless, in regions with many companies, market fragmentation leads to price competition. The steady decline in prices of email security software solutions impacts smaller market companies. Furthermore, the decline in prices affects revenue in the email security market. Moreover, concerns regarding cyber security are associated with cost-effective email security solutions, which may adversely impact their rate of adoption among end-users. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Email Security Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Email Security Market, including some of the vendors as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Email Security Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Barracuda Networks Inc. - The company offers cloud AI Email security called Barracuda Email Security Gateway with protection against malware, spam, phishing, and Denial of Service attacks.

The company offers cloud AI Email security called Barracuda Email Security Gateway with protection against malware, spam, phishing, and Denial of Service attacks. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - The company offers cloud AI Email security called Harmony Email and Collaboration which can be connected via APIs, blocks malicious emails, and secured connection.

The company offers cloud AI Email security called Harmony Email and Collaboration which can be connected via APIs, blocks malicious emails, and secured connection. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Cisco Secure Email for protection against business phising emails, malware, and ransomware.

Email Security Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist email security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the email security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the email security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the email security market company

Email Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,672.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 10.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

