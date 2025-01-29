Email Security Market to grow by USD 5.17 Billion (2024-2028), increase in employee mobility boosts the market, Report on how AI is redefining landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global email security market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period. Increase in employee mobility is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of cloud-based solutions. However, availability of open-source solutions poses a challenge. Key market players include Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, OpenText Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global email security market 2024-2028

Email Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5169.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.73 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, UK, China, India, and Germany Key companies profiled Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., cryptzone.no AS, Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Corp., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Musarubra US LLC, OpenText Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Trustifi LLC, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Market Driver

Email security is a critical aspect of IT security for organizations of all sizes and industries. With the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies and the technological growth, the number of email accounts and workloads have grown significantly. This has led to an uptick in cyber threats such as viruses, account hacking, social spam, and fraud protection issues. To mitigate these risks, email security solutions have become essential. These solutions offer integration with security infrastructures, network security, and endpoint protection. Providers offer cloud-based and on-premise solutions to cater to different organizational needs. The value chain analysis of email security solutions includes deployment, support & maintenance, training & education, and functional issues. The severity of attacks can range from stealing credits to account hacking, making it crucial for organizations to invest in email security arrangements. Email security solutions provide cybersecurity for workforces in various industries, including healthcare, telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government, and IT. Experts recommend implementing a security standard that covers all email-related risks. Traditional ways of email security are no longer sufficient, and organizations must keep up with the latest trends to protect their productivity and reputation.

Major industries such as financial institutions, healthcare, and government organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based email security solutions due to their centralized and searchable data repositories. These solutions enable employees to access emails from anywhere, regardless of geographic location and time zone. Cloud-based email security offers a lower cost of ownership and effective management of growing data volumes. Enterprises face challenges in safeguarding critical data from loss. Cloud solutions provide scalability on demand, ensuring data availability at all times without the need for businesses to manage their databases. These benefits make cloud-based email security a valuable investment for businesses seeking to streamline operations and protect sensitive information.

Market Challenges

Email security is a critical challenge for businesses as mals and cyber threats continue to evolve, putting organizations' accounts and productivity at risk. Viruses and attacks, including fraud protection against credit stealing and account hacking, are major concerns. Adoption of email security solutions is essential to safeguard networks and endpoints from social spam and other cyber threats. IT security professionals face functional issues integrating these solutions with existing security infrastructures and industry verticals like healthcare, telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government, and large enterprises. Investments in email security solutions should align with organizational size and industry standards, offering deployment options such as cloud or on-premise. Providers offer support, maintenance, training, and education to ensure effective implementation and mitigate the severity of threats. Traditional ways of email security may no longer suffice in today's technological growth and BYOD adoption.

The email security market is experiencing a shift towards open-source solutions due to their affordability and accessibility. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual users, who often have limited financial resources, are increasingly adopting open-source email security solutions. Open-source alternatives, such as MailScanner and Proxmox Mail Gateway, provide effective email security without the need for significant capital investment. These solutions offer an attractive proposition for businesses seeking cost-effective email security solutions. The global email security market is witnessing a trend towards open-source solutions, which provide a viable alternative to expensive, proprietary options.

Segment Overview

This email security market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 On premise

1.2 Cloud based Product 2.1 Products

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On premise- On-premises email security solutions offer superior protection for organizations by safeguarding their internal computers from online threats. However, the high cost of implementation is a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in sectors other than BFSI. The email security market is witnessing the emergence of cost-effective cloud-based solutions, which are expected to surpass the growth of on-premises solutions. Despite this, the on-premises segment is projected to expand during the forecast period due to the array of advanced security offerings from vendors. These solutions will aid enterprises in combating cyber threats, fueling the market's growth.

Research Analysis

Subject: Fortify Your Email Security: Protect Your Organization from Cyber Threats Body: Email is a crucial communication tool in today's digital world, but it also poses significant risks. Mails carrying viruses, malware, and phishing attacks can compromise your organization's IT security. Technological growth and BYOD adoption have led to an increase in email usage, making email security a top priority. Network security and endpoint protection are essential components of email security. Integration of email security solutions with other IT security systems is vital for comprehensive protection. Adoption of cloud-based email services has grown, requiring providers to meet stringent security standards. Cyber threats to email accounts are on the rise, with severity ranging from productivity loss to data breaches. Cybersecurity is no longer an optional extra but a necessity for every organization. Workforce education on email security best practices is crucial to mitigate risks. Stay ahead of cybercriminals by implementing email security measures.

Market Research Overview

Email security is a critical aspect of IT security, safeguarding organizations from various cyber threats that target email communications. Emails continue to be a primary vector for viruses, malware, and phishing attacks, putting workloads and productivity at risk. The adoption of email security solutions has gained momentum due to the technological growth and BYOD adoption in organizations. Functional issues, such as account hacking, fraud protection against stealing credits, social spam, and account takeover attacks, necessitate email security arrangements. The value chain analysis of email security solutions includes deployment, support & maintenance, training & education, and integration with network security, endpoint security, and IT security infrastructures. Cloud-based email security solutions have emerged as a popular choice for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises, across various industry verticals like healthcare, telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government, and IT. Email security investments are expected to increase as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, with experts predicting a rise in severity and sophistication of attacks. Traditional ways of securing emails, such as firewalls and antivirus software, are no longer sufficient. Organizations need advanced email security solutions that can provide comprehensive protection against a wide range of threats, including zero-day attacks and advanced persistent threats (APTs). In conclusion, email security is an essential component of an organization's overall cybersecurity strategy, and investments in email security solutions will continue to be a priority for IT professionals in the coming years.

