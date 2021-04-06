Email TeamMate™ from harmon.ie now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and on AppSource

The Email TeamMate app for Microsoft Teams enables enterprise workers to bring Outlook emails directly into conversations without leaving Teams, empowering them to reach out to colleagues for help in real time and in the context of their ongoing Teams conversations. Via the app, users can share email with colleagues in a single click, find the correct email by using a native Outlook interface, and view and reply to emails from inside Teams. The solution's availability in the Microsoft app stores is part of harmon.ie's new co-sell relationship with Microsoft.

"As people continue to work from remote locations, Microsoft Teams will play a critical role in how work gets done," said Yaacov Cohen, founder and CEO at harmon.ie. "Email TeamMate ushers in a new era of productivity for remote workers, enabling workers and organizations to increase the value of their Microsoft 365 investments. And helping organizations get the most from Microsoft 365 is at the heart of harmon.ie's relationship with Microsoft, as a charter member of the Microsoft 365 Content Services Partner Program, a Gold partner, and now a co-sell partner."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the Email TeamMate app from harmon.ie to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

About harmon.ie

harmon.ie products make it easier for knowledge workers to be productive and self-sufficient when they use Microsoft 365. Workers worldwide count on harmon.ie's SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Microsoft 365-based products for email and records management, collaboration, knowledge retention, and SharePoint and Teams adoption.

