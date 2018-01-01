Emailage Ranked Among America's Fastest Growing Companies

PHOENIX, Aug.16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emailage, the global leader in fraud prevention and email risk assessment, has been recognized as one of the fastest growing small businesses in the U.S. as part of the Inc. 5000 list.

Compiled by the U.S.-based small business title Inc. magazine, Emailage is ranked at 625 among the fastest-growing, privately-owned businesses that have achieved impressive revenue growth in the last three years. Emailage grew its revenue by 100% last year, and by 802% since 2014 – securing its place among America's elite private companies.

This is the first time Emailage has appeared on the list and it marks a significant milestone in company's journey – one which has seen it expand its operations globally in the last few years. Most recently, it opened and expanded offices in the APAC and EMEA regions while making a series of significant senior hires to bolster its fraud prevention expertise.

Rei Carvalho, Emailage's CEO, said: "At a time of considerable momentum for Emailage, our ranking in the Inc. 5000 list is a real boost to the team and reaffirms that we are taking the business in the right direction. We are proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the U.S."

Since being founded in 2012, Emailage has transformed the fraud prevention landscape by taking a more scientific approach. Its unique predictive fraud scoring technology harnesses the email address as a basis for transactional risk assessment and digital identity validation. It was responsible for analyzing $180 billion in transaction volume and identifying over 17 million high-risk transactions in 2017 alone. At present Emailage counts five of the top ten global retailers, three of the top five global airlines, and four of the top six credit card issuers among its current customers.

Carvalho continued: "In the last 26 months, we've been able to do something rare in the startup world, which is to achieve aggressive growth while remaining profitable. This wouldn't be possible without our current portfolio of customers and the hard work and dedication of our expert team. We want to give all our customers the time they need to concentrate on the things they do best – maintaining strong and secure operations while growing their business."

To find out more about Emailage and its unique online fraud mitigation technology, visit: www.emailage.com

