Emailexpert Back with The Netcore Inbox Expo 2021 - Kicks Off March 21

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual email marketing Inbox Expo will be held March 21-24 as a fully virtual event. The four-day event includes more than 120 speakers and panelists, over 1000 delegates, and 30 exhibitors and sponsors. Emailexpert is hosting Email Expo 2021 with Netcore serving as the title sponsor.

The 2021 Netcore Inbox Expo

Along with leadership keynote addresses, virtual expo booths, industry networking, workshops, email industry certifications and more, Inbox Expo 2021 also features specialty tracks for Australia and a day in the Dutch language as well as a musical performance from EmailGeeks.

"Inbox Expo is the only email industry conference and expo bringing together email marketers, email designers, email engineers, antispam, industry & business leaders to discuss the future of email," said Nely Bonar, Managing Director, emailexpert.

Event topics include utilizing the latest in email technology, list growth, interactive design, deliverability, metrics and meeting ongoing email marketing challenges. Inbox Expo 2021 will also feature a session on blocklisting from leading online brand Change.org and threat intelligence leader Spamhaus covering a topic most consider too sensitive for public discussion.

"The quality of content and speakers is something I am particularly proud of," said Bonar. "We have worked hard to reach out to speakers and work with panelists in order to bring unique sessions and content that has not been presented before to Inbox Expo."

Along with Inbox Expo host emailexpert and title sponsor Netcore, additional sponsors include Entrust, Validity, Red Sift, Mapp, Emailgistics, Zeta Interactive, Mailkit, Pure360, iAge Technologies, Kickbox, Octeth and Zeta Global. Event speakers and panelists represent leading industry brands such as Google, LinkedIn, DeinDeal and SpartanRace.

"There isn't any other event that I know of that is this large and has so many topics covered from really technical stuff to email marketing strategies," said Tom Blijleven, marketer, Flowmailer and organizer of Email Expo 2021 Dutch Day on March 24.

Following last year's theme of "diversity," the theme for Inbox Expo 2021 is "respect."

Tickets are still available for one of the industry's "must attend" email marketing conferences in 2021.

