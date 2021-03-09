Emailexpert's 2021 Netcore Inbox Expo Expects 1000+ Delegates Globally, Over 30 Sponsors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a thousand email specialists and digital marketing professionals from around the world will come together virtually in just under two weeks at the Netcore Inbox Expo, beginning 21 March. A multi day, multi track event attracting engineers and marketing experts alike in the email space with delegates from student to CEO.

The four-day event will cover essential email marketing and security topics, with insights from industry thought leaders, leading vendors and service providers and delivered on the Hopin platform.

emailexpert Logo Netcore Inbox Expo Logo

Speakers include leaders from organizations like Adobe, AOL Verizon, Oracle, Mapp, Change.org, Google, LinkedIn, Philips, Venable, The DMA and Spamhaus amongst many others.

Nely Bonar the Event Promoter and Managing Director of Emailexpert said "I am so excited to bring over 100 speakers that are all leaders in their respective email specialties to provide a learning experience to over 1000 delegates at The Netcore Inbox Expo 2021"

The Netcore Inbox Expo also provides multiple virtual networking options, including pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings, small group meetings of up to four, ad-hoc one-to-one networking and networking breakouts.

In addition to virtual networking, The Netcore Inbox Expo also offers certifications across a number of essential email practices and topics. Visit Inbox Expo to learn more about the available certifications, find the one that is best for you. All certifications can be integrated into one's LinkedIn profile.

To find out more, https://inboxexpo.com/ or find us on Twitter @inboxexpo

ABOUT EMAILEXPERT

Emailexpert UK Ltd promotes smarter use of email and enables access to the tools, information and resources necessary for businesses to make better decisions in the email marketing channel. The UK-based company was incorporated in late 2019 with the support of Founder Partner Sponsors Pepipost and SparkPost.

ABOUT NETCORE

Netcore enables marketers to achieve higher ROI & growth through AI-Powered Customer Communication & Engagement Platform solutions. With a 20+ years legacy of delivering value for more than 5000 leading brands across the globe, Netcore's world-class Email engagement platform & Omnichannel Personalization solutions are trusted by more than 20 Global Unicorns.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

emailexpert

Jennifer Cannon

1-617-650-2235

[email protected]

SOURCE Emailexpert