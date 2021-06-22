Emalex Biosciences Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2b Clinical Trial Evaluating Ecopipam (EBS-101) for Pediatric Patients with Tourette Syndrome

100% enrollment in Emalex Biosciences' Phase 2b clinical trial for pediatric patients with Tourette Syndrome Tweet this

"Being able to reach complete patient enrollment, even with the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testament to the great need for a therapy for pediatric patients living with Tourette's," said Atul R. Mahableshwarkar, M.D., chief medical officer and senior vice president of drug development for Emalex. "This milestone moves us one step forward in our journey for a new potential treatment option specifically for Tourette Syndrome in pediatrics."

Emalex, a portfolio company of Paragon Biosciences, is also conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ecopipam in adult patients with childhood-onset fluency disorder, commonly referred to as stuttering. The Speak Freely Study is for adults who were diagnosed with a stuttering disorder as a child and who still struggle with speaking clearly. The trial is being conducted in nine U.S. sites and is currently enrolling patients. The study recently reached its 50% patient enrollment milestone (34 of 68 patients) and is expected to complete enrollment by the end of the year. More on the Speak Freely Study for potential patients can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04492956.

With a dynamic portfolio of seven companies, Paragon Biosciences is a global life science leader that identifies unmet needs and uses biology to advance innovation to solve some of society's most challenging problems.

"The work at Emalex supports Paragon Biosciences' overarching goal of accelerating scientific breakthroughs to help people and improve the world," said Emalex Founder and Chairman Jeff Aronin, who is also the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Paragon Biosciences. "It is incredibly rewarding to be able to support therapeutic endeavors that may result in an effective treatment for Tourette's in pediatric patients and stuttering in adult patients, which have limited or no treatment options, respectively."

About Ecopipam

Ecopipam is an investigational first-in-class drug being evaluated in pediatric patients for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS) and for childhood onset fluency disorder (stuttering) in adults. Ecopipam selectively blocks the actions of the neurotransmitter dopamine at the D1 receptor. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, and its receptors have been classified into two "families" based on their genetic structure: "D1" (including subtypes D1 and D5) and "D2" (including subtypes D2, D3, and D4). D1-receptor super-sensitivity may be a mechanism for the repetitive and compulsive behaviors associated with TS. The only approved therapy for the treatment of TS acts at D2 dopamine receptors.

Ecopipam has been shown to be generally well tolerated in clinical trials conducted to date, including in adult and pediatric patients with TS. Adverse events affecting primarily the central nervous system [CNS] (e.g., sedation, insomnia, psychiatric changes) and the gastrointestinal system (e.g., nausea and vomiting) are the most frequently reported side effects.

About Emalex Biosciences

Emalex Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system movement disorders and fluency disorders with limited or no treatment options. Headquartered in Chicago, Emalex is a portfolio company of Paragon Biosciences. For more information, visit: EmalexBiosciences.com.

About Paragon Biosciences

Paragon is a global life science leader that creates, invests in and funds innovative biology-based companies in three key areas: cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology and advanced biotechnology. Paragon identifies unmet needs and uses biology to accelerate scientific breakthroughs to solve some of society's most challenging problems, enabling us to transform the way people live. The company's current portfolio includes Castle Creek Biosciences, CiRC Biosciences, Emalex Biosciences, Evozyne, Harmony Biosciences, Qlarity Imaging, Skyline Biosciences, and a consistent flow of incubating companies created and supported by the replicable Paragon Innovation Capital™ model. Paragon stands at the intersection of human need, life science, and company creation. For more information, please visit https://paragonbiosci.com/

