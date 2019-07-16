Emanate Health Chief Financial Officer Roger Sharma Named "Top 100 CFOs to Know" by Becker's

"Roger's outstanding leadership to transform Citrus Valley Health Partners to Emanate Health has been recognized on a national level for the past four consecutive years in Becker's," said Rob Curry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emanate Health. "What's more, Roger's expertise goes far beyond financial stewardship as he also leads our Patient Care Experience at Emanate Health, ensuring that our patients receive exceptional health care in the San Gabriel Valley."

In Roger's eight-year tenure with Emanate Health, he has taken the health care system to be recognized as a top 100 financially performing hospital system, earning very strong ratings by Moody's and Standard & Poor's. His dedication to patient care has also been recognized several times by the San Gabriel Valley Tribune with designations including "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work" and A rated by The Leapfrog Group for Patient Safety.

Prior to joining Emanate Health in 2011, Roger served as Senior Vice President of Financial Operations for City of Hope. Other previous appointments include executive leadership roles at Dignity Health, overseeing St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center in California. He earned the Presidential and Key Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University and is a certified public accountant. He also completed an executive education program in health care delivery at Harvard Business School and is an inaugural fellow of Coro's Health Leadership program and a fellow of Leadership Southern California.

About Emanate Health

Emanate Health, www.emanatehealth.org, is the largest nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women's Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, and Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Hospice and Emanate Health Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work" and providers are consistently among the "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles County. Visit emanatehealth.org, our Newsroom and connect with us on LinkedIn │Twitter │ Instagram │ Facebook.

