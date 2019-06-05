Emanate Health Foundation Celebrates its 45th Capitano Golf Classic

COVINA, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emanate Health's Foundation, formerly Citrus Valley Health Foundation, is celebrating the 45th year of its fundraising golf tournament, The Capitano Golf Classic. This is the first foundation event under the organizations' new name. The golf tournament will take place Monday, June 10, 2019 at South Hills Country Club ­located at 2655 South Citrus Ave. West Covina, CA.

After the tournament, there will be a social hour from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by a special dinner, award ceremony and raffle from 5 to 7 p.m. at in the South Hills Country Club. Individuals or organizations that are interested in sponsoring or attending this event may email jwilson@emanatehealth.org, call 626.814.2455 and can find more information at www.emanatehealth.org/foundation/events/capitano-golf-classic/.

Amateur golfers in the community are welcome to enroll and play in the tournament and tickets are on sale and available for anyone to attend the country club dinner and award ceremony.

The Capitano Golf Classic is one of our longest running community-supported events," said Michelle Stoddard, Emanate Health Foundation Chief Executive Officer. "Generous contributions from community members, vendors and others, support the Emanate Health mission to help people keep well in body, mind and spirit in the San Gabriel Valley and beyond."

This annual tournament, sponsored by Emanate Health Foundation, is a tradition that is grounded in the purpose to raise money to support the building and maintenance of the local Emanate Health hospitals and health care centers that serve the San Gabriel Valley.

The annual golf invitational was renamed in 2018 to honor and recognize the late Vince Capitano who devoted his time and talent to the Emanate Health organization and community for many years. Through his efforts the golf classic is now the premier tournament in the San Gabriel Valley.

"It is such an honor to be a part of the legacy my father created to help the people in our community," said Adam Capitano, son of Vince Capitano. "His impact and involvement in Emanate Health Foundation is an inspiration to me and my family. We look forward to this year's event to continue to improve access to health care in our region."

For more information about the Emanate Health Foundation, visit www.emanatehealth.org/foundation/.

SOURCE Emanate Health

Related Links

http://www.emanatehealth.org/

