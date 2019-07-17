Emanate Health Launches Radio Spots on iHeart Digital Radio in the San Gabriel Valley

COVINA, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To build on the health system's recent brand launch on May 1, Emanate Health, formerly Citrus Valley Health Partners, today is hitting the digital airwaves and coming to the iHeart Radio App in communities throughout the San Gabriel Valley to help reach the one million residents it serves.

"Our commitment to always be there, whatever it takes for patients and their families, is the reason that we're here," said Rob Curry, president and chief executive officer of Emanate Health. "As part of our rebrand transformation, we want to communicate our brand identity and emphasize that we are one, integrated health care system—where healthy comes from—while also maintaining local equity in our hospitals."

The change to Emanate Health reflects the evolution of Citrus Valley Health Partners, which was founded 25 years ago. The merger and affiliation includes Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital in Glendora, Emanate Health Inter-Community Hospital in Covina, Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, Emanate Health Hospice and Emanate Health Home Care in West Covina, as well as ambulatory clinics in the region. With more than 1,000 physicians and 3,500 staff, Emanate Health's specialty care services includes Behavioral Health, Cancer Care, Cardiovascular Care, Emergency Care, Neuroscience and Stroke Care, Orthopedics Care, Sports Medicine, and Women's Health.

The 15- and 30-second aspirational messages will introduce listeners to Emanate Health and outline the health system's mission, vision and values. Beginning today, anyone can download the iHeart App on their mobile phone and hear the new ads while listening to their favorite playlist, podcast or livestreaming Los Angeles radio stations. These local stations include 102.7 KIIS-FM, 104.3 myFM, KOST 103.5-FM, K-LOVE 107.5 FM, KLOS 95.5 FM, ZonaMX 101.9 FM, Real 92.3 FM, Power 106 FM, and KFI 640.

Digital radio is one component of an overall branding campaign in which the one million people Emanate Health serves in the San Gabriel Valley will be able to see, hear and experience how it is working as one system to help them keep well in body, mind and spirit. The branding campaign also includes original video content development, outdoor advertising, community engagement, media relations, social media, and special events.

About Emanate Health

Emanate Health, www.emanatehealth.org, is the largest nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women's Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, and Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Hospice and Emanate Health Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work" and providers are consistently among the "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles County and hospitals are graded A for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group. Visit emanatehealth.org, our Newsroom and connect with us on LinkedIn │Twitter │ Instagram │ Facebook.

