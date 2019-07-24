Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital Receives Another Three-Year EDAP Designation from Los Angeles County

WEST COVINA, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital's Emergency Department has been designated as an Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics (EDAP) by Los Angeles County Emergency Medical System (EMS) and will continue to receive pediatric patients for three more years via ambulance through the 9-1-1 system.

"Emanate Health exists to help people keep well in body, mind and spirit by providing quality health care services in a safe, compassionate environment," said Rob Curry, Emanate Health president & chief executive officer. "Our mission is what drives our Emergency Department staff at Queen of the Valley Hospital and should give every parent the peace of mind in knowing that their child will receive the best possible care under our watch."

EDAPs are hospitals that voluntarily meet specific standards established for the care of children aged 14 years and under. The hospitals specially trained staff is prepared to address children's unique medical needs, which differ from those of adults. Children have a different spectrum of disease, and their smaller bodies require specialized medical procedures and equipment that take into account their size and stage of development.

The triennial licensing process reviews all aspects of care provided to pediatric patients to ensure compliance with specific EMS standards, which include care delivery, quality improvement, education, support services, equipment, supplies, medications and adherence to established policies and procedures.

The Emergency Department at Queen of the Valley Hospital first received the EDAP designation in 1985 when the county program initially first began and has been relicensed every three years since then. The hospital is also one of more than 40 such facilities in Los Angeles County.

About Emanate Health

Emanate Health, www.emanatehealth.org, is the largest nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women's Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, and Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Hospice and Emanate Health Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work" and providers are consistently among the "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles County and hospitals are graded A for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group. Visit emanatehealth.org, our Newsroom and connect with us on LinkedIn │Twitter │ Instagram │ Facebook.

SOURCE Emanate Health

Related Links

https://www.emanatehealth.org

