Emanate Health to Host "Aging Well & Younger Next Year" Seminar, Oct. 12, to Promote Senior Health & Wellness

COVINA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emanate Health, the largest health care system in the San Gabriel Valley, will host the "Aging Well & Younger Next Year" Seminar, on October 12, 2019, at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry. Leading medical experts will provide attendees with the latest tips to aging well including sexual health, Joint care, memory, vitamins and supplements and much more.

"It's important that our community is well in body, mind and spirit, especially because 16.55 percent of our community is comprised of seniors 65+," said Emanate Health President & CEO Rob Curry. "The 'Aging Well & Younger Next Year' Seminar provides seniors with important tools to remain healthy, along with access to free blood pressure screenings."

Top health care experts representing Emanate Health, as well as Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, Keck School of Medicine of USC and the UC Irvine School of Medicine, will address subjects that will benefit the health and wellness of seniors. Event registration and a continental breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the opening session at 8:30 a.m. A full lunch is also included in the admission price.

"Although seniors may face chronic health challenges, the impact of many of these ailments can be managed with a doctor's care and treatment," said Emanate Health Chief Medical Officer Gurjeet Kalkat, MD. "The panel of medical experts will offer fresh, medical insights that will help to educate and empower seniors to take charge of their health."

"Aging Well & Younger Next Year" Seminar speakers include:

Emanate Health, Claudia Muñoz, MD – Neuroscience & Dementia

Emanate Health, Edward Tangchitnob, MD – Sex Health & Seniors: A Perspective for Baby Boomers

Emanate Health, Ankur Patel , MD – Joint Care & Orthopedics: Keep Movin' & Flexin'

, MD – Joint Care & Orthopedics: Keep Movin' & Flexin' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Sonja Rosen , MD – Secrets of Successful Aging & the Biology of Aging

, MD – Secrets of Successful Aging & the Biology of Aging Keck School of Medicine of USC , Kurt Hong , PhD – Vitamin & Mineral Supplements, Truths & Falsehoods

, , PhD – Vitamin & Mineral Supplements, Truths & Falsehoods UC Irvine School of Medicine, John Luo , MD – Digital Health for Seniors

The cost to attend is $20 for those age 55+ and other community members are invited. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in raffles, giveaways and more. Health care professionals can receive up to six continuing education credits. For additional information, call 888.456.2847 or visit emanatehealth.org/agingwell/

About Emanate Health

Emanate Health, emanatehealth.org, is the largest nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women's Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, and Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Hospice and Emanate Health Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work" and providers are consistently among the "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles County and hospitals are graded A for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group. Visit emanatehealth.org, our Newsroom and connect with us on LinkedIn │Twitter │ Instagram │ Facebook.

