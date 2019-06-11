Emanate Health Voted Best Hospital in San Gabriel Valley in the 2019 Readers Choice Awards

COVINA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emanate Health, formerly Citrus Valley Health Partners, has been once again selected Best Hospital in the San Gabriel Valley in the 2019 Readers Choice Awards, by the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Pasadena Star News, and Whittier Daily News.

"Being voted best hospital by the people we serve is a testament to Emanate Health's promise to helping people keep well in body, mind and spirit through quality health services in a safe and compassionate environment," said Rob Curry, president and chief executive officer of Emanate Health.

During the past decade, Emanate Health has transformed into a premier health system of choice in the San Gabriel Valley serving a population of one million people. There has been a commitment to recruit top performing physicians, nurses and staff to provide the best level of care to patients. The effort has led to successful recruitment of endovascular neurosurgeons, interventional cardiologists, globally-recognized master robotic surgeons, joint fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons and a group of emergency physicians ranked best in the nation. In all, there are approximately 1,000 physicians and 3,500 employees supporting the 16 facilities throughout the health system that includes hospitals, clinics, physician offices and a hospice and home care.

To support the health system employees, Emanate Health has made a commitment to invest approximately $100 million to expand and modernize its facilities and systems to enhance the overall patient care. As part of this effort, a $25 million capital campaign will kick off this year to fund an expansion of the emergency department at Queen of the Valley Hospital, which will replace the 24 beds with a 60-bed state-of-the-art facility as well as a 24-bed intensive care unit.

Emanate Health, www.emanatehealth.org, is the largest private nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California, with approximately 1,000 physicians on the medical staff and more than 3,500 employees. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women's Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, and Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Hospice and Emanate Health Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work" with providers consistently ranked among "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles County.

