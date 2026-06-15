Emanu-El Downtown Finds a Home of Its Own in Chelsea

Temple Emanu-El announced today that Emanu-El Downtown, its rapidly growing satellite campus serving Jewish families in Manhattan's downtown neighborhoods, has secured a permanent home at 39 West 19th Street in Chelsea thanks to a historic gift from an anonymous donor and additional major funding.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Emanu-El announced today that Emanu-El Downtown, its rapidly growing satellite campus serving Jewish families in Manhattan's downtown neighborhoods, has secured a permanent home at 39 West 19th Street in Chelsea. Made possible by a historic gift from an anonymous donor and additional major funding, the move marks a significant milestone for the community, which has expanded quickly since its founding four years ago and will now have the space to continue that growth.

"Downtown Manhattan is home to a remarkable generation of young Jewish families building their lives and raising their children here," said Rabbi Joshua Davidson, Temple Emanu-El's senior rabbi. "We are proud that Temple Emanu-El can be part of that story by creating a vibrant Jewish community rooted in the neighborhood."

The 11,000-square-foot space, located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, will be purpose-built specifically for Emanu-El Downtown's programming and community life. Plans include dedicated classrooms that enable multiple early childhood programs to run simultaneously and a flexible multipurpose space for Shabbat dinners, holiday celebrations, lifecycle events, and worship. The Religious School Lab, a supplemental congregational school program for learners in Pre-K through 7th grade, will expand its offerings to two days per week, creating even more flexibility.

Because the new campus will be built out specifically for the Emanu-El community, the renovation process will take several months. Downtown programs and Religious School Lab will be held in a temporary location this fall, with the grand opening of the new space planned for winter. Bus service from students' schools to Religious School Lab will continue as usual throughout the transition.

Emanu-El Downtown launched four years ago with the goal of building an intentional Jewish community rooted in downtown Manhattan and reflective of the diversity of its neighborhoods. What began as a small gathering renting space at the General Theological Seminary, and later at the Center for Jewish History, has grown into a thriving community offering a robust religious school, Shabbat programming, holiday celebrations, lifecycle events, and programs for adults and young professionals, including Introduction to Judaism classes and grief workshops.

While many synagogues nationally are experiencing declining membership and enrollment, Emanu-El Downtown has seen steady growth in its religious school, as well as increasing participation in Shabbat programming, holiday celebrations, and adult learning.

"Downtown Manhattan is home to a diverse and creative Jewish community," said Dina Mann, director of Emanu-El Downtown. "We have welcomed young families from Greenwich Village, the West Village, Chelsea, Williamsburg, and even Jersey City. I am proud that we have created a space where Jewish life can be explored and celebrated. For four years, we have been growing alongside our families, and we look forward to continuing to grow with them for many years to come."

"Ever since we first encountered Emanu-El Downtown and its amazing school, events and activities, it has brought so much joy into our lives," said Emanu-El Downtown parent Michael Palan. "Everyone who is involved with Emanu-El Downtown, from members to employees, shares a great bond and wonderful sense of community."

Rabbi Sarah Reines of Temple Emanu-El, who serves the Emanu-El Downtown community, said the rapid growth reflects both the energy of the families involved and the leadership guiding the effort. "What Dina Mann and the Emanu-El Downtown team have built in four years is genuinely extraordinary," she said. "It is a community that is warm, growing, and embodies an inclusive vision of Jewish life. I am enormously proud of what we have created."

The new home was made possible by a historic gift from an anonymous donor and additional major support. The investment marks a defining moment for the downtown campus and Jewish community life in New York City. In addition to the pastoral leadership of Rabbi Joshua Davidson and Rabbi Sarah Reines, newly hired Cantor David Epstein will continue his work with the Emanu-El Downtown community.

"Emanu-El Downtown reflects both the vitality of Jewish life in New York today and our responsibility to invest in its future," said Gregg Rechler, president of Temple Emanu-El. "This new home ensures that a growing community of families will have a place to connect, celebrate, and build Jewish life together."

While Emanu-El Downtown offers a neighborhood-based entry point for families, a Downtown membership is fully integrated across the congregation. Members who join through the downtown campus are full members of Temple Emanu-El, with access to the full range of programs and clergy, including celebrating lifecycle events and b'nei mitzvah in the congregation's historic Fifth Avenue sanctuary.

"At a time when being Jewish can feel fraught, we believe it is essential to provide a space for families to lean into their Judaism and lean on their community," said Rabbi Davidson.

Temple Emanu-El leaders say the expansion reflects a deliberate investment in professional staff, dedicated clergy leadership, and programming designed for the needs of young Jewish families living downtown.

About Emanu-El Downtown

Emanu-El Downtown is a satellite campus of Temple Emanu-El serving Jewish families in Manhattan's West Village, Tribeca, Chelsea, SoHo, and surrounding neighborhoods. The community offers programs for babies and toddlers, religious school for children from Pre-K through 7th grade, Shabbat dinners, holiday programming, lifecycle celebrations, and programs for adults and young professionals. Membership includes access to High Holy Day services at Temple Emanu-El's Fifth Avenue campus. For more information, visit emanueldowntown.org.

About Temple Emanu-El

Founded in 1845, Temple Emanu-El is one of the oldest and largest Reform Jewish congregations in the world. Located on Fifth Avenue at 65th Street in New York City, the congregation builds upon the legacy of Jewish tradition while advancing a vision of a more just, ethical and compassionate world. Temple Emanu-El offers a wide range of programs including a religious school, nursery school, the Bernard Museum of Judaica, the Stettenheim Library, educational and cultural programming through the Streicker Center, and extensive social justice initiatives that support humanitarian, educational and cultural causes and strengthen Israel. For more information, visit emanuelnyc.org.

SOURCE Temple Emanu-El of the City of New York