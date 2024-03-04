EMARKETER Brand Returns With the Addition of a Powerful New Suite of Forecasting and Insights Tools

PRO+ allows clients to get to decisions faster by unlocking access to deeper insights, new data sets, and flexible data visualizations

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMARKETER, the go-to forecasts, data, and insights provider, today launched PRO+, a comprehensive suite of new product features and data sets. With over 25 years of experience, EMARKETER has developed a unique ability to produce credible forecasts and benchmarks that empower strategic decisions for revenue-driving teams. PRO+ builds on this legacy, empowering clients to make informed decisions faster through:

Deeper insights: New insights and an analyst chat feature give clients additional context on our proprietary forecasts to better understand market conditions and drive strategy.

New and expanded data sets: Rigorously vetted and transparent data tied into consumer behavior that is reliable and trustworthy.

Flexible data visualizations: The ability to compare and download multiple forecasts and historical data to track patterns and measure the impact of global events over time.

Founded in 1996 with its renowned forecasts on digital transformation, and known as Insider Intelligence from 2020-2024, the company announced its return to EMARKETER as its advertising, marketing, and commerce coverage continues to expand globally.

"Returning to EMARKETER, the brand trusted for over twenty-five years, reflects our strategic focus on digital marketing, advertising and commerce," said EMARKETER CEO Matthias Braun. "Like the industries we cover, we continue to innovate our products and content, and PRO+ is the next step in ensuring our customers have the data and insights they need in new and innovative formats."

"Business leaders look to us to provide forward-looking insights on digital markets, and we are thrilled to now offer PRO+ which expands on just that," said Zia Daniell Wigder, EMARKETER's Chief Content Officer. "Our forecasts and analysis empower our users with the data and analysis they need to succeed."

