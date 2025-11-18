EMASS Brings Edge AI to Life with ECS-DoT at CES 2026

Demos showcase SoC versatility, potential and power in four, real-world applications

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary with next-generation semiconductor technology, today announced its participation in CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. EMASS will demonstrate its ECS-DoT system-on-chip (SoC) — a milliwatt-class, on-device AI platform engineered to deliver always-on intelligence with ultra-low latency and dramatically reduced power consumption — in the Venetian Suites. EMASS' participation in CES 2026 comes off the heels of new collaborations, continued development and increased distribution networks, deepening EMASS' position as an edge AI leader.

At CES, EMASS will host live, application-focused demos that show how ECS-DoT enables smarter, longer-lasting products without changes to batteries or enclosures. EMASS will present the demos in their suite, from 9AM to 5PM Tuesday through Friday.

Attendees will see demonstrations of the following use-cases:

Predictive Maintenance – showcasing how ECS-DoT enables ultra-low-power, always-on monitoring of vibration, motion, and environmental signals to detect equipment health issues in real time — bringing true multi-sensor predictive maintenance to the edge without cloud dependency.

Security Detection – demonstrating on-device AI that continuously listens for critical acoustic events — such as glass breaks or gunshots — even in the presence of ambient noise, delivering fast, reliable detection at sub-milliwatt power levels for next-generation smart security devices.

Wrist-Worn Wearable – highlighting ECS-DoT's ability to run advanced PPG-based health and activity algorithms directly on the device, enabling richer sensing and dramatically extending battery life for wearables and health monitors.

Cold Asset Tracking – illustrating how ECS-DoT processes gas, pressure, and environmental data to infer freshness and condition of perishable goods on-device — enabling low-cost, disposable smart tags that provide real-time insight throughout the cold-chain.

In addition, EMASS will be presenting and discussing its most recent drone performance results, highlighting gains in endurance and on-device AI processing. These results further demonstrate how ECS-DoT is advancing ultra-efficient intelligence for next-generation drones.

"CES is where next-generation products become real. We're bringing proof that advanced AI can run continuously at the edge — in milliwatts, not watts — to unlock endurance, privacy and responsiveness that cloud-dependent approaches can't match," said Mark Goranson, CEO of EMASS. "With ECS-DoT, developers can shrink footprints, extend battery life and add intelligence to devices that were previously power-constrained."

To book a meeting with the EMASS team, or request a personalized demo, please email EMASS' vice president of sales and marketing, Scott Smyser at [email protected].

EMASS' recent collaborations, events and developments highlight the capability of the ECS-DoT platform, underpinning the market need for an ultra-low-power, low-latency solution. To learn more about recent news, visit the website.

About EMASS

EMASS – a subsidiary of Nanoveu Ltd (ASX: NVU) – is an advanced semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power AI system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for edge computing. The company's flagship ECS-DoT chip delivers high-performance AI processing for vision, audio, and sensor data directly on-device, maximizing energy efficiency through its RISC-V architecture and non-volatile memory technologies. This always-on intelligence solution is optimized for power- and space-constrained applications including drones, wearables, healthcare devices and industrial IoT systems. For more information, visit nanoveu.com/emass.

About Nanoveu

Nanoveu is a listed company advancing human–machine experiences at the edge through a portfolio that spans ultra-low-power AI and glasses-free 3D technologies. Its subsidiary EMASS designs advanced system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that deliver efficient, scalable on-device AI for smart devices, IoT applications and 3D content transformation – enhancing Nanoveu's reach across rapidly growing AI, edge computing and 3D content markets. EyeFly3D™ is Nanoveu's end-to-end platform for glasses-free 3D, uniting proprietary screen technology with sophisticated content processing software and, now, EMASS's ultra-low-power SoC to bring immersive 3D to a wide range of devices and industries. The Company also develops and markets an advanced range of self-disinfecting and hydrophobic films and coatings under the Nanoshield™ brand, designed for applications including large-scale CSP and photovoltaic solar installations. Together, Nanoveu's businesses deliver practical innovation that makes devices smarter, environments safer and experiences more immersive.

