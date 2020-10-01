eMazzanti Offers Advanced Manufacturing Technology Virtual Sessions on NJMEP Manufacturing Day

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a New Jersey based Manufacturing IT consultant, invites manufacturing business leaders to participate virtually in tomorrow's Made in New Jersey Manufacturing Day Program organized by the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP).

The NJMEP event is scheduled to run from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. The New Jersey Manufacturing Day will be 100% virtual. It claims to be the largest networking event of its kind for the New Jersey manufacturing industry.

Get more information and register for the Advanced Manufacturing Technology: One Step at a Time live virtual sessions.

eMazzanti's Co-Founder and President, Carl Mazzanti, will join Mark Howe, Vice President, Sales and Marketing of The Knotts Company to discuss Advanced Manufacturing Technology: One Step at a Time, in three live virtual sessions moderated by Peter Russo from NJMEP.

The panel will help manufacturers understand how they can take the initial steps toward digital transformation and adopt Industry 4.0 incrementally. Participants can also experience the eMazzanti Virtual Exhibit Booth from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT.

The experts at eMazzanti Technologies provide a variety of 24/7 network monitoring and managed services solutions for small business manufacturing companies. In addition, they design multi-layered proactive cyber defense solutions to mitigate manufacturing cyber-security risk.

About NJMEP

NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, including eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net witter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

