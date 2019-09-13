eMazzanti Shares 10 PCI Compliance Best Practices to Protect Your Business and Customers

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area retail IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP) shares ten PCI compliance best practices to help small and mid-size retailers protect their business and customers in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article urges retailers to use firewalls, change default passwords, encrypt data and restrict access to data. According to the author, they should also keep software up to date and run regular security tests among other measures.

"PCI compliance represents a starting point for effective cyber security," related Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "10 PCI Compliance Best Practices to Protect Your Business and Customers."

1. Use Firewalls

"Firewalls form the first line of defense for your network and all devices connected to the network. Make sure to maintain those firewalls, applying software updates as soon as they become available."

2. Change Default Passwords

"Many devices critical to your system, including routers and point of sale (POS) systems, come installed with default passwords. Always replace the defaults with strong passwords. Hackers know the defaults and have used them successfully over and over again to gain access."

Expert PCI Compliance Management Services

eMazzanti Technologies provides proven retail IT services, with staff trained at the highest levels in retail data security. Its QIR certified PCI experts work hard to implement and monitor retail POS systems, build robust network security and ensure PCI compliance.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

