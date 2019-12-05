eMazzanti Shares 7 Cyber-security Best Practices for Business

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area cyber-security consultant and managed services provider (MSP) presents seven cyber-security best practices for business to protect reputation, assets and customer data in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article discusses the risks posed by cyber-criminals as they target businesses large and small causing the loss of millions of dollars and customer confidence. He urges them to partner with retail cyber-security experts if they lack the expertise in-house.

"To protect business assets and sensitive data, organizations need to implement basic cyber-security best practices," related Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "That will help them avoid becoming a target and stay ahead of evolving cyber-threats."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "7 Cyber-security Best Practices Every Business Should Implement."

1. Create an Acceptable Use Policy – and Enforce It!

"Acceptable use policies (AUP) outline employee use of business-owned PCs, cell phones, software, internet access and email. A favorite tool of cyber-criminals involves duping employees into installing malicious software embedded in innocent-looking files or apps."

7. Train All Employees on Cyber-security Best Practices

"According to a recent report from Verizon, 57 percent of all database breaches resulted from insider threats. From careless employees who ignore acceptable use policies to those who fail to recognize the signs of a phishing email, humans represent the primary security vulnerability."

Expert Technology Partners Make Security Possible

The business security experts at eMazzanti Technologies can help business leaders develop a comprehensive strategy to implement cyber-security best practices. They look for data-loss and security loopholes and help build a strategy to secure vital systems and keep business and customer data safe.

