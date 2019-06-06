eMazzanti Shares Common-Sense Security Tips to Detect Scammers

"These are great stories that illustrate some all-too-common ways that people get scammed," stated Fran Blanco, Executive Assistant, eMazzanti Technologies. "Both stories show how scammers can be detected with a little common sense."

"In the last two days I received two scam calls. It's not surprising. Experian reports that in 2018, there were 47,567 scams added to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker℠, a 5% increase over 2017. Hopefully, with a few common-sense security tips, you'll be prepared to detect scammers and protect your personal identity and funds."

Social Security Employee Scam

"In the first case, I found the Social Security scam easy to detect because of their obvious lack of professionalism. Public agency employees are trained on how to deal with people. So, when someone becomes rude if you question their authenticity, it's time to hang up. I would generalize that to say, if something doesn't feel right, hang up."

Trade Show Hotel Booking Scam

"It seems that trade show housing scammers are running rampant this year. To illustrate, the NAFA Fleet Management Association includes this information on their trade show website:

NAFA brings many fleet leaders and vendors together from around the world. With that volume of travelers, third-party lodging companies, some of which have proven to be scammers, take notice and begin soliciting potential attendees for lodging and travel services."

"The warning is followed by a list of 25, yes 25, "Unauthorized Housing Providers." I also found complaints against the company that contacted me, Trade Show Planners, LLC on the BBB website."

Help to Protect Business Information

In business, as well as personally, individuals should be vigilant in protecting valuable business and customer data. Information governance is growing as a discipline to be practiced by all firms. The data records management experts at Messaging Architects and IT security professionals at eMazzanti Technologies stand ready to help organizations strengthen the organization's cyber-defense.

