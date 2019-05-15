eMazzanti Shares Essential Wireless Network Security Tips for Small Business

The informative article encourages small business leaders to secure wireless routers with five simple precautions. The author, an experienced network engineer from Venezuela, also encourages the use of strong encryption protocols and limiting network access. Finally, she strongly recommends a layered approach to wireless network security.

"The increased productivity benefits of wireless networks make them useful for small businesses," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "However, small business leaders should take the necessary steps to secure them."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, " Essential Wireless Network Security Tips for Small Business ."

"In an age dominated by smartphones and tablets, wireless networks have become an increasingly attractive option for many small businesses. With a wireless network, team members can easily collaborate on mobile devices and laptops from anywhere in the office. Employees can join the network or change locations without any wires to manage."

Protect the Router

"The wireless router directs traffic between the internet and the internal network. The router sends a signal through the air, allowing devices within range to connect to the network. While this is essential in enabling employee access, proper router setup is critical to ensure that hackers within range do not also infiltrate your network."

Limit Network Access

"Instead of letting anyone connect to the network as long as they have the correct password, you can limit access to your network to only certain devices. Each device is identified by a unique Media Access Control (MAC) address. You can configure your wireless router to only allow access to devices with MAC addresses that you specify."

More wireless network security tips >>

Layered Approach Essential to Wireless Network Security

Whether businesses use a wired network or a wireless network, a defense in depth strategy is essential to keeping critical business data safe from malicious attacks. A single breach of the company network can cripple a business with lost productivity, loss of reputation and even legal action.

Increase wireless network security with proper router setup and strong encryption protocols. Limit access to known devices and implement security policies to maximize mobile device security. The security professionals at eMazzanti can help small business leaders design a multi-layer cyber-security strategy to protect vital business information assets.

