eMazzanti Shares Indispensable Social Media Tips for Business

The informative article advises readers to establish a presence, remember to be social and to know their audience. In addition, it encourages them to engage their audience with compelling visuals and to prepare a digital marketing plan to generate better results.

"From 140-character tweets to informative blog posts and compelling images on Instagram, social media demands a whole new level of digital expertise," stated Andrea Gamboa, Digital Marketing Intern at eMazzanti Technologies.

"Every day, approximately 3.2 billion people use social media worldwide. That means that nearly 42 percent of the global population regularly check Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube or another social media network. Chances are, your customers are among them. These social media tips for business can help you more effectively engage and convert customers."

Establish a Presence

"You spend thousands of dollars and untold hours blogging, tweeting and crafting the perfect Facebook page. But if no one knows where to find you, you have just wasted a great deal of money and effort."

Remember the "Social"

"Now that people know where to find you, take time to interact. The key word in social media tips for business is "social," after all. When people comment on your blog or Facebook page, respond to their comments and engage in a positive conversation."

Know Your Audience

"Identify your core customer and go to their online hangouts. For example, if your company sells clothing or home décor, consider a Promoted Pin on Pinterest. For business to business marketing, on the other hand, LinkedIn offers a more likely source for lead generation."

Get the Most Out of Social Media Tips for Business

While the possibilities are powerful, the social media landscape can prove confusing. Business leaders should ensure that social media activities comply with overall company ePolicies for electronic documents.

The award-winning digital marketing team at eMazzanti Technologies can help them devise a strategy to use social media to its best advantage. From knowing and reaching the target audience to using visuals to convert, it brings proven expertise to help meet and exceed business goals.

