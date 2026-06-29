eMazzanti Technologies Partners with Plurall AI to Deliver Full-Spectrum Cybersecurity and Synthetic Media Defense

Partnership fuses Plurall AI's advanced deepfake detection platform with eMazzanti's robust managed IT infrastructure and proactive security ecosystem.

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a Hoboken-based Microsoft managed services provider specializing in Cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and AI implementation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Plurall AI, a trust and safety platform built to combat the rising risk of deepfakes and synthetic media.

Plurall AI Founder Sandra Cai eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti

"Our partnership reflects a shared vision that digital safety cannot be achieved in silos," says eMazzanti Technologies President and Founder Carl Mazzanti. "True Cyber resilience requires securing both the data lines and the authenticity of the information passing through them."

"Deepfakes are often discussed as an isolated media problem, but in business settings, they are a devastating fraud and entry-point problem," notes Sandra Cai, the Founder of Plurall AI. "Confidence in digital content shouldn't depend on guesswork. By aligning with eMazzanti, we aren't just identifying a malicious deepfake; we are stopping the broader cyberattack or financial fraud that the deepfake was designed to initiate."

Turning Detection into Managed Operational Action

Plurall AI provides the radar and analysis engine, while eMazzanti delivers the armored hull and tactical response. eMazzanti will handle deployment, integration, and ongoing management of Plurall AI's tools within a client's existing digital framework.

This solution means alerts will not sit unaddressed in an isolated dashboard. Instead, they are routed through eMazzanti's 24/7 security monitoring infrastructure, triggering automated or human-led responses, such as locking down a compromised account, isolating an endpoint, or blocking a fraudulent transaction.

"What Plurall AI has built is impressive; not just technically, but operationally," observes Mazzanti. "Detection alone does not solve this business problem. The threat must connect to a workflow, a decision, and a swift defensive action. By combining their synthetic media intelligence with our established Cybersecurity stack, we are giving businesses a 360-degree shield against both data breaches and identity deception."

Democratizing Enterprise-Grade Security

While large tech conglomerates can build internal trust and safety departments, small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are routinely left exposed. This partnership directly addresses this gap by scaling capabilities for sectors heavily targeted by Cybercriminals.

Until now, SMBs have long been outgunned when it comes to defending against sophisticated cyber threats like deepfakes and synthetic media fraud. But by combining Plurall AI's advanced detection capabilities with eMazzanti's managed IT infrastructure and round-the-clock security response, this partnership brings enterprise-grade trust and safety tools within reach of businesses that lack the resources to build those defenses in-house. For SMBs, that means deepfake alerts don't just get flagged: they get acted on, automatically and immediately, within the security ecosystem they already rely on.

"Social media is deeply embedded into core business operations across all industries," notes Mazzanti. "Companies of all sizes can leverage the solutions offered by Plurall AI and eMazzanti technologies to guard against these and other emerging threats."

About eMazzanti Technologies

Hoboken, N.J.-based eMazzanti Technologies is a nationally recognized technology and digital services company. Founded by Carl Mazzanti, the firm delivers IT consulting, cybersecurity, cloud services, and digital marketing solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. Contact us here: eMazzanti Technologies Sales Team

About Plurall AI

New York, N.Y.-based Plurall AI is the deepfake and fraud detection platform for trust, safety, security, and compliance teams. Review suspicious media, monitor risk, manage cases, and integrate detection into your own workflows.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies