eMazzanti Technologies and Kyvoo Partner to Deliver AI Governance and Control for Mid-Market Microsoft Environments

Alliance gives mid-market organizations a governed, auditable path from AI experimentation to AI production — deployed inside their own Microsoft Azure tenant

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a Hoboken-based Microsoft managed services provider specializing in Cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and AI implementation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Kyvoo, a Woodbury, Conn.-based AI governance and control platform purpose-built for organizations deploying artificial intelligence in Microsoft Teams and Azure environments. The partnership makes Kyvoo Assist available to eMazzanti Technologies clients seeking consistent, auditable, and secure AI answers in production.

eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti Kyvoo Co-Founder CEO and CTO Richard Wilson

The Problem: Organizations Cannot Trust What AI Returns

AI adoption in mid-market organizations is accelerating, but so is the hesitation to act on AI-generated answers. The most common barrier is not access to AI tools. It is the inability to trust what those tools return. Inconsistent answers, no audit trail, unresolved accountability when AI is wrong, and data security concerns are stopping organizations from moving AI pilots into production.

Kyvoo Assist addresses each of those concerns directly. As an AI control layer, Kyvoo Assist sits between employees and AI systems inside Microsoft environments. It governs who can use AI, determines how questions are routed and answered, and ensures that responses are consistent, logged, and defensible. Every Kyvoo deployment runs inside the client's own Microsoft Azure tenant. No client data leaves their environment without explicit authorization.

What the eMazzanti Technologies and Kyvoo Partnership Delivers

For eMazzanti Technologies clients already operating in Microsoft Teams and Azure, the partnership provides a structured, low-friction path to governed AI. Key capabilities include:

SmartAnswers: A living repository of vetted, approved responses drawn from and continuously building the client's own institutional knowledge. Powered by a patent-pending approach that brings consistency to generative AI responses, known answers are returned word for word, every time, eliminating hallucinations and answer drift on high-stakes queries.

A living repository of vetted, approved responses drawn from and continuously building the client's own institutional knowledge. Powered by a patent-pending approach that brings consistency to generative AI responses, known answers are returned word for word, every time, eliminating hallucinations and answer drift on high-stakes queries. Human-in-the-Loop Accountability: When AI returns an uncertain or flagged answer, employees can escalate to a designated internal expert through a built-in workflow. Expert corrections are logged and fed back into the SmartAnswers database, improving accuracy over time.

When AI returns an uncertain or flagged answer, employees can escalate to a designated internal expert through a built-in workflow. Expert corrections are logged and fed back into the SmartAnswers database, improving accuracy over time. Role-Based Access Control: Organizations determine which employees interact with AI, which interact with vetted answers only, and which experts have authority to review and correct AI outputs.

Organizations determine which employees interact with AI, which interact with vetted answers only, and which experts have authority to review and correct AI outputs. Microsoft Azure Marketplace Availability: Kyvoo Assist is available directly through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, eliminating complex procurement and allowing organizations to apply existing Microsoft Azure spending commitments.

Kyvoo Assist is available directly through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, eliminating complex procurement and allowing organizations to apply existing Microsoft Azure spending commitments. Flat-Rate Licensing: With no per-user fees, Kyvoo Assist is structured to scale across your organization without escalating licensing costs.

Who This Partnership Is Built For

The eMazzanti Technologies and Kyvoo partnership is designed for mid-market organizations, typically 200 to 5,000 employees, that are already using or actively planning to deploy AI within Microsoft environments, and where someone inside the organization is personally accountable for AI outcomes. It is particularly relevant for industries with compliance, regulatory, or cybersecurity requirements, including professional services, financial services, healthcare administration, and manufacturing.

"We have spent more than two decades helping organizations get the most from their technology investments, and AI is no different," said Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-Founder of eMazzanti Technologies. "What separates Kyvoo from every other AI tool we have evaluated is that it solves the problem that actually stops organizations from moving forward, the inability to trust what AI returns. Kyvoo is not just another AI product. It is the control layer that makes AI something our clients can genuinely put into production and stand behind."

"eMazzanti has spent more than two decades earning the trust of mid-market organizations across the region. That trust is exactly what this partnership is built on. Our customers don't just need AI. They need AI they can stand behind, and they need a partner who understands their environment well enough to help them get there safely. eMazzanti brings both. We're proud to work alongside their team and genuinely excited about what this means for the organizations they serve." said Richard Wilson, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO of Kyvoo.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers AI and automation services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing, and cyber security services.

eMazzanti Technologies has received many accolades for superior service delivery and stellar growth. The firm has placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies 11 times, including eight consecutive years in a row, has been recognized by Microsoft as a 4x partner of the year and a Watchguard 5x partner of the year. NJBIZ has recognized the firm as the Small Business of the Year and also as a leading NJ Digital Innovator in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 2024.

About Kyvoo

Kyvoo is an AI control software company founded by pilots and operators who saw firsthand what happens when AI meets real-world operations without the right controls in place. The company name derives from CAVU, the aviation term for Ceiling And Visibility Unlimited, meaning perfect flying conditions: clear skies, complete visibility, no surprises. Kyvoo Assist is the company's primary product: an AI control layer that governs how AI behaves inside Microsoft Teams and Azure environments, enabling organizations to move from AI experiments to AI they can trust in production. All Kyvoo systems run inside the client's Azure tenant by design.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies