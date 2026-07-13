eMazzanti Technologies Named a 2026 Best Place to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ

Hoboken-based IT provider recognized in the Small Employee category. Motivated and talented team drives exceptional customer service, says eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti.

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a leading provider of managed IT, Cybersecurity, and cloud services, today announced that it has been named one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work for 2026 by NJBIZ. The company ranked among the top companies in the 15 to 49-employee category.

NJBIZ Best Places to Work 2026 honoree eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti

The annual Best Places to Work in New Jersey program, produced by NJBIZ in partnership with workplace research firm Best Companies, recognizes organizations that demonstrate genuine commitment to their employees' growth, well-being, and quality of life. The distinction is based entirely on confidential employee survey data — the recognition cannot be bought; it must be earned through the voices of the people who work there every day.

For eMazzanti Technologies, the award reflects a long-standing philosophy that a motivated, well-supported team is the foundation of outstanding customer service. The company has built its reputation on responsive, high-touch IT support, and leadership credits that reputation directly to the culture it has cultivated internally.

"When our associates feel valued, heard, and invested in, that energy doesn't stay inside our office — it goes straight to the clients we serve," said Carl Mazzanti, President of eMazzanti Technologies. "A motivated team is an engaged team, and an engaged team delivers the kind of proactive, attentive service our clients depend on. This recognition belongs to every member of our staff who shows up each day determined to do right by our customers and by each other."

That responsiveness, the willingness to solicit honest feedback and then act on it, is precisely what distinguishes Best Places to Work honorees from the broader business community. For eMazzanti, it also translates into a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining top IT talent, in an industry where skilled professionals have no shortage of options.

eMazzanti Technologies and other honorees will be formally recognized at the Best Places to Work in New Jersey awards ceremony on Thursday, September 24, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti Technologies provides managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and technology consulting services to small and mid-sized businesses. Known for its responsive, client-first approach, the company partners with organizations across a range of industries to keep their systems secure, efficient, and future-ready. For more information, visit www.emazzanti.net.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies