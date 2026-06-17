eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti Presents AI-Powered Cybersecurity Automation Strategies at 2026 New York State Cybersecurity Conference

Hoboken, NJ Managed Security Services Provider Outlines How Organizations Can Automate Cyber Defenses to Match the Speed of AI-Driven Threats

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-Founder of eMazzanti Technologies, a Microsoft Solutions Partner with 5 designations and award-winning managed IT services and cybersecurity provider headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., recently delivered a featured presentation in Albany, N.Y. at the 2026 New York State Cybersecurity Conference.

eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti

The session, titled "Automate Your Cybersecurity Defenses As Fast As Your Attackers Develop Threats," addressed the accelerating use of artificial intelligence by nation-state actors and cybercriminals, and presented concrete automation strategies that organizations of all sizes can deploy to protect sensitive data, networks, and operations.

"Companies of every size are constantly under attack by nation-states and other bad actors. Today, Cybersecurity is not just a technology issue — it is a leadership challenge. At every level, organizations must be proactive, resilient, and informed."

— Carl Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies

Key Cybersecurity Topics Mazzanti Addressed at the 2026 NYS Cybersecurity Conference

AI as an offensive weapon: how nation-state actors use AI to accelerate phishing, vishing, and social engineering attacks

Cybersecurity automation: AI-backed premium security agents that lock down systems and respond to threats without human latency

Microsoft 365 cloud backup gaps: why default Microsoft policies do not constitute true data backup or recovery

Business Email Compromise (BEC) and email security; defending against AI-generated deepfake communications and fraudulent invoice schemes

Geo-blocking: restricting access from high-risk countries via firewall rules and Office 365 geo-based policies

Multi-factor authentication (MFA): layered identity verification combining something you know, have, and are

Third-party vendor risk management and penetration testing: auditing supply chain partners to close externally introduced vulnerabilities

Regulatory compliance: New York SHIELD Act, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA)

Real-World Cybersecurity Incidents Highlighted

Mazzanti cited two significant 2026 incidents: In May 2026, cybercriminals redirected more than $200,000 in Johnston County, Oklahoma public funds after a county employee opened a malware-laden phishing email. Separately, attackers used a vishing scam against a third-party vendor to access the personal information of more than 4,000 Ericsson customers — including names, addresses, driver's license numbers, and financial data — illustrating the critical risk posed by inadequately secured supply chain partners.

"Cybercriminals are using artificial intelligence to automate and accelerate their attacks. The only effective response is for organizations to automate their defenses with equal speed and intelligence. Organizations that rely solely on manual processes will find themselves increasingly outpaced by adversaries who do not." — Carl Mazzanti

Cybersecurity Automation Solutions Featured

Mazzanti also highlighted eCare Network Management automation, MFA, 365, penetration testing, AI-driven threat detection platforms and other strategies as essential components of a modern layered defense.

"An experienced Managed Services Provider can help small- and medium-sized businesses implement AI-powered cybersecurity automation protection that was formerly only available to large enterprises," he added. "Bad actors never rest. If you do not protect yourself now, your company, its information, cash and hard-earned reputation could be lost."

About eMazzanti Technologies

Carl Mazzanti is president of eMazzanti Technologies in Hoboken, N.J.; providing IT Consulting and Cybersecurity Services for businesses ranging from home offices to multinational corporations.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies