eMazzanti Technologies to Celebrate 18 Years of Learning at Times Square Customer Event

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoboken, New Jersey-based eMazzanti Technologies is hosting its annual customer event on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The Times Square Microsoft Technology Center, NYC. All friends of the firm are encouraged to register and attend.

The event will feature educational sessions focused on current issues that face eMazzanti's customers. In addition, attendees may pre-schedule one-on-one appointments with the firm's technical consulting staff.

The no fee event kicks off at 12:00 p.m. and ends the day with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at a networking gathering.



Click here to Register.

Leading cyber-security, productivity and information governance vendors such as WatchGuard, ID Agent, Microsoft, and Netgovern will attend to support the seminar agenda. They will discuss key security strategies for assessments and compliance, along with network monitoring and threat prevention.

Sessions on modern workplace collaboration will focus on the changing communication and decision-making needs of the mobile workforce. eDiscovery sessions will cover best practices and tools for minimizing corporate data search expenses. In addition, eMazzanti will present core content around the Digital Transformation.

All attendees must register in advance for the no-fee event. Start time is 12:00 p.m. at the Microsoft Technology Center at 11 Times Square in New York, NY.



Award-Winning Growth

eMazzanti Technologies was recently recognized as the #1 ranked NYC Area managed services provider (MSP). Customers enjoy increased data security, productivity and profitability with the company's comprehensive cloud offerings. Innovative digital marketing and information governance offerings strengthen customer loyalty and fuel revenue growth.

Related resource information:

5 Steps to Prevent Ransomware from Destroying Your Business

5 Business Benefits of Office 365 Migration

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 Ranked NYC Managed Service Provider, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies

Related Links

http://www.emazzanti.net

