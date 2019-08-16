eMazzanti Technologies Touts Advantages of AR in Manufacturing

"While technological advances have allowed factories to produce high quality goods more efficiently and safely, they have also created a skills gap," related Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "AR in manufacturing can help to close that gap."

Information Delivered When and Where Needed

"Thanks in large part to gaming, most of us have a nodding acquaintance with virtual reality (VR), which provides the ability to step into a virtual world. In contrast, augmented reality (AR) overlays digital elements on top of the real world."

"In the manufacturing setting, for example, AR glasses or goggles place graphics or video in the operator's field of vision. This digital information can appear to the side of or directly on the piece of equipment involved. And using artificial intelligence, the AR system can predict exactly when to deliver the information."

Train More Effectively with Less Time and Cost

"Manufacturing companies must find effective methods to teach new workers how to use expensive and complex equipment. Those workers face a steep learning curve, and mistakes can prove costly. AR enables companies to provide in-depth training with highly qualified instructors without the need to bring teachers, students and equipment into the same room."

"In addition, because AR provides a hands-on learning experience, trainees retain the information more effectively. In fact, studies show that students who practice by doing have a retention rate of 75 percent, versus a 10 percent retention rate when reading a manual."

