EMBARGOED UNTIL JUNE 5, 2023** Basbas, the Spirit of Ibiza, Opens Reservations for Limited Release of Highly Anticipated Batch 003

MIAMI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basbas, the leading lower-ABV herbal spirit from Ibiza, today announced the highly anticipated launch of its Batch 003. Following the success of its first two releases, Basbas is offering the first 300 bottles of this release by reservation only.

"After the sell-out success of our first two releases, we're excited to offer Batch 003 to our loyal customers and new hierbas enthusiasts alike," said Paul Geller, CEO of Holy Seed Beverage Group, Basbas' parent company. "Our unique blend of botanicals, dating back to the 16th Century, combined with our commitment to sustainability and quality, has been embraced by consumers and judges alike. We believe Batch 003 will be a testament to that continuing tradition."

Basbas has quickly established itself as a leader in the hierbas spirits category, thanks to its unique blend of botanicals, regionally protected provenance, and premium process. The company has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, particularly since its partnership with the International Music Summit and graduation from InvestBev's Sprout Accelerator, which have come just as Batch 003 reaches North American shores.

Customers can add themselves to the waitlist at masbasbas.com.

For the Conscious Consumer

Basbas has carved out a niche among drinkers who care about what they put in their bodies, but still enjoy the social benefits of full-ABV spirits, due to its herbal ingredients and supremely accessible flavor. Basbas turns every meal into a ceremony and every ceremony into a celebration.

The Most Awarded in the World

Basbas has been the recipient of more than a dozen gold medals at prestigious international tasting events, including the Double Gold and Consumer Choice Award at SIP, and a 95 Point rating at The New York International Wine and Spirits Competition. These awards recognize Basbas' commitment to quality and sustainability, further solidifying the brand's position as a leader in the industry.

A Direct-to-Consumer Success Story

Basbas has also experienced significant success in its direct-to-consumer sales. The company's two-time sold-out status in the past year alone has fueled direct-to-consumer sales, thanks in part to its category-defining marketing campaigns. Its email list has grown to tens of thousands as customers eagerly await Batch 003. This success has allowed Basbas to connect with customers directly and build a loyal following, independent of retail partnerships.

"Our team is incredibly proud of the success we've achieved with our first two releases, and we're excited to do it again," said Mr. Geller.

A New Category with Historic Importance

First distilled in the 16th century by monks living in northeastern Spain, hierbas was often used as a remedy. The monks used a base of wild anise, then extracted essential oils from other medicinal herbs like rosemary, juniper, and sage into the alcohol. To this day, the spirit is protected by a handful of families in the Balearic Islands and is present at practically every toast, meal, and celebration in Ibiza, La Isla Blanca, but remained relatively unknown outside of the Balearic region until Basbas' initial foray into US markets.

Ibiza: Setting Trends for 50 Years

The '70s peace movement found a home on the island when it gained its reputation as a bohemian vacation destination for tastemakers from across the globe. The wild mystique drew Woodstock-era icons like Bob Marley. Joni Mitchell wrote her iconic album "Blue" on the island, and Nico mused that the mystical island was an inspiration for some of the Velvet Underground's most important work.

Once again, the island finds itself trendsetting, as the next generation of tastemakers take a renewed look at the island's pristine beaches and find iconic wellness brands like The Standard and Six Senses thriving. These visitors are discovering Basbas as they explore the island's rich heritage and vibrant culture.

About Basbas

Basbas is the leading premium hierbas, a spirit that blends a unique mix of botanicals and a secret lower-ABV process to create a smooth, sophisticated taste. The company is committed to sustainability, using only natural ingredients farmed and foraged on the island of Ibiza. Basbas is quickly becoming a category leader in the herbal spirits market and is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Hi-Res Imagery: https://app.air.inc/a/b3ZyZqD1y

Contact

Taylor Foxman

CEO, The Industry Collective

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (609) 432-2237

SOURCE Basbas