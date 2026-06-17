Embark and Commit bring together elite finance advisory and Workday expertise, creating a stronger platform for clients across the C-suite.

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, a leading finance, technology and business consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Commit, a high-growth consulting firm specializing in the Workday ecosystem. This marks Embark's first transaction and significantly expands the firm's human capital management (HCM) advisory capabilities, strengthening its ability to optimize clients' HR and finance functions through deep Workday expertise.

Embark and Commit Join Forces to Expand Finance and HR Technology Advisory Capabilities

Commit has built a differentiated position in the Workday ecosystem through deep post-go-live support, platform optimization, Application Management Services (AMS), HR modernization, and change management. Recently named FY2026 Workday Partner of the Year for Medium Enterprise, Commit has earned client trust through delivery excellence, top-rated client service, and a team of highly specialized consultants, the same qualities Embark is known for.

"We are incredibly excited and proud to welcome Commit to the Embark family," said Felice Gorordo, CEO of Embark. "Commit has built something truly exceptional—deep Workday expertise, a high-performance culture, and one of the strongest customer loyalty records in the business. This is a defining moment in Embark's journey to build the premier finance and technology consulting platform in the market, and together we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value for our clients."

This acquisition represents another step in Embark's strategy to build a next-generation advisory, transformation, and technology enablement platform for the Office of the CFO, CHRO and broader enterprise leadership. As organizations increasingly look to modernize finance, people, and operational functions, the combined firm is positioned to help clients navigate complex business challenges through strategic advisory, technology expertise, and execution support.

Together, Embark and Commit create a broader platform to help organizations modernize finance and people operations. The combination strengthens the firm's ability to support clients across the full lifecycle of transformation, from strategy and planning to deployment, activation, optimization, and ongoing support across people, finance, and technology platforms.

"Commit was built to elevate the standard in the consulting industry through urgency, accountability, and care for our clients," said Matt Cahal, Founder and CEO of Commit. "Joining forces with Embark gives our team a broader platform, our clients a deeper bench, and both firms the ability to create more impact together. Our mission remains the same, and this combination helps us carry it forward with even greater impact."

The combined firm brings together approximately 800 team members across more than 40 markets nationwide and extends its reach across the office of the CFO and CHRO.

About Embark Embark is a leading finance, technology and business consulting firm helping companies navigate complex accounting, deal and advisory, transformation, risk, compliance, and related business needs. Built around elite talent, flexible delivery, and a culture of fanatical hospitality, Embark partners with clients to deliver practical guidance, measurable impact, and scalable support through every stage of growth. Learn more at embarkwithus.com.

About Commit Commit, an Embark company, is a high-growth consulting firm helping organizations modernize, optimize, and support critical HR and finance technology environments. With deep expertise across the Workday ecosystem, Commit has earned a reputation for delivery excellence, client trust, and a team-first culture. Learn more at commitconsulting.com.

SOURCE Embark