Embark Names Naseem Anzari as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Finance Strategy and Investment in Growth

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, a leading financial, technology and business consulting firm, proudly announces the appointment of Naseem Anzari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). An experienced CFO with extensive experience in PE-backed professional services, financial advisory, and M&A, Naseem brings the financial leadership and strategic depth needed to drive the firm's financial strategy and investment in growth.

Naseem Anzari, CFO, Embark

"Naseem has spent his career building the financial infrastructure that enables high-growth, PE-backed firms to scale and acquire with discipline, and his leadership experience will directly strengthen Embark's finance and M&A strategy." said Embark CEO L. Felice Gorordo. "I'm proud to welcome Naseem to the Embark team and excited to build alongside him as we enter our firm's next chapter of growth."

As Chief Financial Officer, Naseem will lead Embark's financial strategy and operations, overseeing the financial infrastructure that supports the firm's continued expansion and focusing on the firm's acquisition strategy. With continued growth on the horizon, Naseem will play a central role in building the financial foundation that powers Embark's next phase of scale.

Most recently, Naseem served as CFO at Lido Advisors, where he aided the business to grow 4x and complete several acquisitions. Prior to Lido, he was a CFO at Sound United, a consultant at Accordion, spent time in Portfolio Operations at Terra Firma and Phoenix Equity Partners and began his career at KPMG. He will be based in Embark's San Diego office.

"What drew me to Embark is the ambition behind the growth plan. This firm has a real strategy for scaling through acquisition, not just organic expansion. I've spent my career building the financial discipline that lets a high-growth firm move quickly on the right deals without losing control of the business. That is exactly the mandate here, and I'm glad to be building it alongside a team that has already shown it can execute," said Naseem Anzari, Chief Financial Officer at Embark.

About Embark: Embark is a leading finance, technology and business consulting firm helping companies navigate complex accounting, deal and advisory, transformation, risk, compliance, and related business needs. Built around elite talent, flexible delivery, and a culture of fanatical hospitality, Embark partners with clients to deliver practical guidance, measurable impact, and scalable support through every stage of growth. With more than 800 team members across more than 40 markets nationwide, Embark transforms complex problems into clear solutions. Learn more at embarkwithus.com.

SOURCE Embark