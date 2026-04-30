DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, a leading management and financial consulting firm, proudly announces the appointment of Russell Weaver as Chief People Officer (CPO). With more than 25 years of experience leading recruitment and talent functions across global markets, Russell brings deep expertise in talent acquisition transformation, workforce innovation, and building the infrastructure that high-growth organizations require.

Embark Names Russell Weaver as Chief People Officer to Drive Talent Strategy and Workforce Transformation

"Russell's experience building and leading world-class talent acquisition strategies at global companies and across the professional services industry makes him exactly the right leader for our people function at this stage of Embark's growth," said Embark CEO L. Felice Gorordo. "His deep expertise in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent is precisely what we need as we scale across our markets and continue to raise the bar for our clients and our people."

As Chief People Officer, Russell will lead Embark's talent acquisition and people strategy, overseeing the optimization of people, process, and technology to deliver greater speed, quality, and diversity across the firm's growing workforce. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Embark, which has grown to over 500 employees across 26 U.S. markets. With continued expansion on the horizon, Russell will play a central role in building the teams that power Embark's next phase of growth.

Most recently, Russell served as head of talent acquisition at Paramount, a leading global premium content company, where he oversaw enterprise-wide recruiting strategy. Before that, he spent 20 years at EY, developing the kind of talent infrastructure that complex, high-growth professional services organizations depend on; his appointment marks a return to the industry he knows best. Over the course of his career, he has led recruitment teams across Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and the Caribbean, working in more than 30 countries and bringing a genuinely global lens to every talent challenge.

"What drew me to Embark was the combination of clear momentum and a genuine commitment to its people. I'm excited to build the talent infrastructure that supports this next chapter of growth and to help create an environment where top performers want to build their careers. But if I'm being honest, it was the people that made this decision easy. The humanity, trust, and genuine care I felt from Felice Gorordo, CEO, and Joey LoSurdo, President, and the broader team aren't just values on a wall; they align with the 'why' I've carried throughout my career, and they were a significant reason I said yes," said Russell Weaver, incoming Chief People Officer at Embark.

About Embark: Embark is a business consulting firm dedicated to transforming complex problems into clear solutions. Operating in 26 strategic markets across the U.S. and continuing to grow, Embark delivers expertise across financial advisory, business transformation, deal advisory, outsourcing, and tailored solutions nationwide, all grounded in a culture where "happy works."

SOURCE Embark