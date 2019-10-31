Embark and VetBloom Collaborate to Create Inaugural Canine Genomics E-Learning Courses

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc., a global leader in dog genetics, and VetBloom, a cutting-edge continuing education platform from Ethos Veterinary Health (Ethos), today announced a partnership that will provide veterinarians with access to in-depth genetics and genomics seminars for continuing education. Embark will offer two courses through VetBloom: Dog DNA 101 for Vets and DNA Testing for Health & Discovery, which will be offered free of charge for one year from launch to increase accessibility.

Dog DNA 101 will provide vets with a refresher on basic genetics and terminology, including important caveats for the interpretation of genetic health testing. The course will also provide an annotated list of resources for genetic testing, heritable disease screening databases and breed organization recommendations.

DNA Testing for Health & Discovery will introduce vets to the methodology behind genetic testing and will highlight the interpretation and application of genetic testing in their own practices. The course will have a special emphasis on relative risk in mixed breed dogs and breed management for purebred dogs, and will conclude with how canine genomicists use the methodologies outlined in the course to make novel genetic discoveries.

"We're prepared for proactive veterinary medicine with purebred dogs, as many have known predispositions for certain health conditions," said Dr. Erin Chu, DVM, PhD, senior veterinary geneticist, Embark. "However, we're behind the ball for proactive care for mixed-breed dogs, especially because visual identification of breed is often inaccurate. That's problematic because the first thing vets do with a new dog is define its breed -- whether we know it or not -- and that determination helps shape the veterinary care plan. This program will empower every vet to take ownership of their patient's genetic results and apply them in an informed, individualized, and effective care plan, regardless of whether the dog is purebred, a rescue mixed breed or a village dog."

Canine genetics are often a part of the pre-clinical portion of veterinary school curriculum but few schools offer specialty elective classes on the subject and even fewer offer specialty rotations. However, genetic testing for pets, especially dogs, has become more accessible with direct-to-consumer genetic testing services like Embark that often offer both ancestry and genetic health risk information. Today, vets are faced with more questions from owners on their pet's genetic results and are unprepared to analyze or counsel on the results.

"Our goal in providing two free courses focused on genetics and genomics is to increase a vet's education in a specialty field," says Jeff Johnson, product manager, VetBloom. "With these educational modules, vets can now feel confident when providing owners with clarity on genetic risk factors and clinical diseases, thus providing owners with more peace of mind. This partnership will allow our teams to collaboratively develop new, engaging educational content, building a rich, interactive community of professionals in the process."

Embark's specialized on-staff veterinarians, canine geneticists, and DNA genotyping platform developed with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, have enabled Embark to make incredible genetic discoveries in dogs, making this partnership with VetBloom even more possible.

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. launched in 2015 with a mission to end preventable disease in dogs. An Embark Dog DNA Test enables pet owners to learn about their dog's breed, ancestry, health, and what diseases may be in the future – all with a simple cheek swab. By using 10 times more genetic information than any other test available, the company offers the most accurate results on the market. Embark was started by two brothers, Adam and Ryan Boyko, who have a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love of dogs. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Embark is the official dog DNA test of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. For further information, visit Embark's website at Embarkvet.com , or follow Embark on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About VetBloom

VetBloom is an innovative learning ecosystem featuring the expertise of the finest veterinary professionals in the industry, along with cutting-edge online instruction. Team members learn through direct and virtual instruction, interactive case-based scenarios and 3D simulations. VetBloom allows veterinary professionals to advance their skills from anywhere in the world. For more information visit vetbloom.com .

SOURCE Embark Veterinary, Inc.

Related Links

http://embarkvet.com

