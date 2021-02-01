Embark Announces First Annual Canine Health Summit

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 / PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, the world leader in dog genetics, today announced the Canine Health Summit , a first-of-its-kind educational conference designed for dog breeders, owners, veterinarians, and canine enthusiasts. The two-day virtual event, which takes place on Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16, 2021, will feature presentations, panel discussions, and interactive Q&A sessions presented by leading experts across the canine health landscape.

Attendees will learn best practices for preserving and enhancing genetic diversity in dog breeds, hear the latest news about canine research from leading scientists, and gain insights from champion breeders about how they incorporate health and temperament into their breeding decisions.

The event's first day will feature a keynote presentation by Dr. Brian Hare , renowned Professor of Evolutionary Anthropology and author of the New York Times bestseller "The Genius of Dogs". Dr. Adam Boyko, Embark Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, and Professor of Canine Genomics at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, will highlight ongoing research and discuss how attendees can support similar health initiatives. Closing the day will be a roundtable discussion led by the Westminster Kennel Club focused on the prestigious history of purebred dogs, and how breeders and owners can work together to improve the long term health and vitality of each unique breed. The Health Summit will also be featured by Westminster as part of its Fan Appreciation Week.

The Summit's second day will feature a series of presentations designed by and for dog breeders to outline the best practices that support the long-term health and diversity of dogs. The day will close with a panel discussion on breed population diversity featuring prominent veterinarians and canine health advocates including insights from the Doberman Diversity Project.

"This Summit is an opportunity to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders who are all committed to canine health and highlight the cutting edge of genetic research and breeding, and discuss ways to work together to accelerate the pace of discovery in the future," said Embark's Chief Science Officer Dr. Adam Boyko.

The two-day Canine Health Summit is free to attend as part of Embark's mission to improve the life and longevity of all dogs. In lieu of registration fees, attendees have the opportunity to contribute to the Summit's fundraiser benefiting Morris Animal Foundation to support canine health research. Embark will also provide a matching donation of up to $5,000 to Morris Animal Foundation in honor of the many distinguished speakers and panelists of the Summit who have donated their time to support this important event.

"Morris Animal Foundation, as part of its research portfolio, has a long history of investing in canine genetics research to advance the health of dogs," said Ryan Welch, Chief Development Officer at Morris Animal Foundation. "We're deeply appreciative of the generosity of Embark, and participants in the Canine Health Summit, for their contributions to help ensure this work continues. Thank you!"

Register for Free

The free online event will take place from February 15-16, 2021. Visit the Canine Health Summit to register and to view the schedule, speaker bios, and educational content about how genetic health testing and research can be utilized to improve the health and lifespan of dogs.

Attendees of the Canine Health Summit will have the chance to win appreciation gifts including free Embark for Breeders DNA Test Kits and apparel and gift packages from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and Morris Animal Foundation.

About Embark:

Embark Veterinary, Inc. launched in 2015 with a mission to improve the life and longevity of all dogs. An Embark Dog DNA Kit provides dog owners and breeders with insights on over 190 genetic health risks, coat colors and traits, genetic COI, ancestry, and more. The company was founded by Adam and Ryan Boyko, two brothers with years of experience researching the origins of dogs and the impact of genetic diversity on canine health. Joined by a common passion for scientific research and a love of dogs, Embark's growing team includes scientists, veterinarians, researchers, breeders, and community builders. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine . For further information, visit Embark's website at www.embarkvet.com , or follow Embark on Facebook .

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of purebred dogs. Established in 1877, Westminster's influence has been felt for more than a century through its famous all-breed, benched dog show held every year in New York City. America's dog show has expanded into Westminster Week which includes the Masters Agility Championship at Westminster and the Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster. More than 3,000 dogs entered from around the world compete in these events, making Westminster Week like no other. Follow @WKCDOGS or visit: www.westminsterkennelclub.org .

