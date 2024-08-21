Embark Behavioral Health Names Scott Filion Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Healthcare and Technology Executive Succeeds Long-Term Leader Alex Stavros

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Behavioral Health, a leading network of outpatient centers and residential programs offering premier mental health treatment for preteens, teens and young adults, has appointed Scott Filion as CEO, effective September 10. Filion succeeds Alex Stavros, who decided to step aside after 13 years of dedicated leadership and will now serve on the board of directors.

"Scott's experience leading and growing health and technology organizations will bring substantial value to Embark clients, staff and the communities we serve," said Dr. Russell Petrella, executive chairman of the board, Embark Behavioral Health. "His broad range of expertise will enable us to continue our commitment to serving youth and their families."

Filion joins Embark with more than three decades of experience as a leading executive at organizations such as Rev360, Get Well Network, EMC (now Dell Technologies), and GE. His extensive healthcare leadership experience includes a proven record of rapidly scaling businesses, building world class teams, driving the client/family experience, creating partnerships, and leading mergers and acquisitions. He most recently served as executive in residence for Peterson Partners. Previously, Filion led Rev360, a provider, software and business services company in the eye-care space. During his time, he transformed Rev360 into a market leader.

"Embark is well positioned to continue to expand its national footprint as a strong network of mental health programs with its emphasis on providing a continuum of care while increasing accessibility for families," said Filion. "I am ready to join the mission to achieve long-lasting, sustainable outcomes for our clients and strengthen the mental health of teens and young adults across the country."

Stavros had informed the board of his ambition to find a qualified successor in 2023 and aided in ensuring a smooth search and transition process. He will remain an involved member of the board of directors while focusing on his philanthropic work, such as serving as a board member for Peruvian Partners, a program supporting meaningful connections between impoverished Peruvians and North Americans.

"It's been a deeply fulfilling experience, allowing us to use business as a force for good to make a positive difference," said Stavros. "With Scott at the helm and support from our team leadership, I know there's much more to come."

About Embark Behavioral Health

Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of clinics and residential programs offering premier mental health treatment for adolescents and young adults. Dedicated to its mission of reversing the trends of adolescent and young adult anxiety, depression, and suicide by 2028, Embark is unlike any other behavioral health organization in the United States. Embark offers a full continuum and spectrum of services, a unique 25-years of specialization, a deep legacy of serving youth, and a set of internationally validated outcomes that drive treatment in real time. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including residential treatment centers, day treatment, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual intensive outpatient programs, visit www.embarkbh.com.

